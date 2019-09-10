First Jay And Silent Bob Reboot Theatrical Poster Revealed

The first trailer for the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot has been released on Kevin Smith‘s Instagram account, showcasing every bit of nostalgia and fun the movie is going to have to offer.

“I’m proud to present the first of our two Jay and Silent Bob Reboot theatrical release posters,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post. “This phenomenal poster homages another recent Hollywood flick (that Reboot costar Harley Quinn Smith was also in) while calling to mind every 70’s and 80’s movie marketing campaign I ever saw while growing up! Tony hand drew everything you see here and made a masterpiece that’ll hang in my home forever!”

Check out the posters in Smith’s Instagram post below!

It’s no secret a direct sequel to Jay and Silent Bob has been something Smith’s long been wanting to do, finally getting funding and a distributor for the film within the past year. The film recently wrapped principal photography and afterward, Smith and film star Jason Mewes offered a heartfelt statement on what reuniting for Reboot meant to the two of them.

“We left Jersey a long time ago, not in our hearts, obviously, but like physically left the place and went so f***ing far,” Smith previously said about the long-gestating film. “We probably don’t go any of these places without me meeting Jason Mewes.”

“I’m horrible at talking on the camera when it comes to sharing and baring my heart,” Jason Mewes added while tearing up. “That is a f***ing wrap on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and I love this guy and I’m gonna kiss him, and you’re gonna see it.”

Smith himself previously revealed to EW that the film would contain three different Batmans in it and judging by the trailer, two of them are Affleck and Val Kilmer. The third is still to be determined. Who do you think the third and final Batman will be? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to land sometime this fall from Saban films.