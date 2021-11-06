One of Jeff Goldblum’s Best Movies Has a New Streaming Home

While Jeff Goldblum has been a wildly popular actor for several decades now, he’s gotten even more love from fans in recent years thanks to his ever-eccentric personality and a couple of delightfully strange roles in big films. Thor: Ragnarok and Apartments.com have made Goldblum popular for a younger generation, but his filmography prior to his MCU debut is what makes him one of the more talented actors around. He made waves in massive blockbusters like Jurassic Park and Independence Day, but arguably his best role came earlier than that, and you can now check it out for free on Hulu.

When the calendar flipped to November, Hulu added David Cronenberg’s 1986 remake of The Fly, in which Goldblum plays the lead role. Goldblum’s character is a scientist who starts slowly turning into a giant fly creature after an experiment goes horribly wrong. The film remains a massive favorite amongst horror and sci-fi fans, and it’s a great reminder of just how immensely talented Goldblum is.

The Fly may be one of the best films that was added to Hulu’s roster on November 1st, but it was far from the only title to make its way to the Disney-owned streamer.

Here’s the full list of movies that were added to Hulu on November 1st:

The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland: Original Documentary Film (Hulu Original)

10,000 BC (2008)

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Apache Uprising (1965)

The Babysitter (1995)

The Beach (2000)

Beatriz at Dinner (2017)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (2006)

Boys Don’t Cry (1999)

Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)

Breaking News in Yuba County (2021)

Buffalo Bill and The Indians (1976)

China Moon (1994)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

The Comedian (2017)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Cutter’s Way (1981)

Dark Angel (1990)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Doc (1971)

Dr. Phibes Rises Again! (1972)

Elektra (2005)

Enter the Ninja (1981)

Eye for An Eye (1996)

Eye of the Needle (1981)

Fargo (1996)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Fighter (2010)

Flesh and Bone (1993)

The Fly (1986)

How to Beat the High Cost of Living (1980)

The Hunted (2003)

I Escaped From Devil’s Island (1973)

I, Tonya (2017)

In Secret (2014)

Inception (2010)

Killers (2010)

King Arthur (2004)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

London Mitchell’s Christmas (2018)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Maggie (2015)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Michael Clayton (2007)

Minority Report (2002)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

Modern Girls (1986)

Moneyball (2011)

Monuments (2020)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

The Outsider (1980)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

The Prestige (2006)

The Quiet Man (1952)

Real Men (1987)

Resident Evil (2002)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

The Shootist (1976)

Single White Female (1992)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Soapdish (1991)

The Soloist (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Troll 2 (1991)

True Grit (1969)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

The War of the Worlds (1953)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State Of The Union (2005)

Yes Man (2008)

