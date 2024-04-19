Jenna Fischer Reveals She Filmed Mean Girls With a Broken Shoulder

Mean Girls (2024) was released in theaters earlier this year, and the film is now available to stream on Paramount+. The new film is a hybrid of both the original movie and the Broadway musical and sees a lot of fan-favorite actors stepping into the beloved roles. One such actor is The Office alum, Jenna Fischer, who plays Cady Heron's mother. During a recent interview with People, Fischer revealed she filmed the movie with a broken shoulder.

"I shot for one day on Mean Girls, and then I didn't have to shoot for a month," Fischer explained. "And in that month I went on a ski trip and I fell on a sidewalk and I broke my shoulder. So I had to shoot the rest of the movie with a very newly broken shoulder."

"If you notice in the movie, I am exclusively gesturing with my left arm ... It was the wildest experience. So a big part of my role in Mean Girls was pretending I didn't have a broken shoulder," she added. "If you notice in the opening shot of the movie, I'm out in the middle of a field and Cady is singing, and I have a crossbody bag on. And I'm holding my crossbody bag ... The reason I'm doing that is because I had to take my sling off. That was serving as a sling for me."

"I'm still in physical therapy for it," Fischer added. "I'm still rehabbing it. It's a complicated injury, as anyone who's injured their shoulder will tell you." Despite her injury, Fischer also shared that making the movie was an "amazing experience."

What Is Mean Girls About?

You can check out the official description for Mean Girls here: "From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, Mean Girls. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called 'The Plastics,' ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina's crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group's apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school."

Mean Girls is now streaming on Paramount+.