The Office Reboot Adds Star Wars and White Lotus stars to Cast

The Office reboot series has added two new characters to its cast.

Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars Sequels, Ex Machina) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus Season 2) are both reportedly "attached" to the new version of The Office.

The original creator of the US version of The Office, Greg Daniels, is returning to lead the writers' room of this new series. Joining him is Michael Koman, whose esteemed resume in comedy includes being co-creator of Nathan For You alongside Nathan Fielder, as well as credits on shows like Saturday Night Live, The Colbert Report, MadTV, and Late Night with Conan O'Brien. Koman is also married to Ellie Kemper, who got her breakout playing receptionist "Erin" in The Office, before getting her big breakout as the star of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

What Is The New Version of The Office About?

So far, exact details on this rebooted concept for The Office aren't available. As far as a premise: it's been said that the series will not re-imagine the 2000s series, or act as a sequel that would bring back the likes of Jim, Pam, Michael Scott, Dwight, etc. Instead, this new series is being positioned to be set in a new office, focusing on a new set of characters, while still being "set in the same world as the original series.

That's the kind of balance Greg Daniels talked about in a previous interview, where he discussed trying to find a balance between keeping the original The Office safely contained as a classic piece of TV content, while still trying honor the prolonged devotion from fans, who have been wanting more:

"It was such a perfect thing that I would hesitate to open it up," Daniels told THR. "We got the chance to end it the way we wanted to end it. It wasn't like we were interrupted in the middle of a run or something. So in a sense it's completely an artistic whole. But, that said, I don't know, the cast every now and then talks about getting back together in some form, but I don't see it being a reboot like the way Will & Grace was rebooted.

My biggest concern would be disappointing the fans. People will watch the entire series and then roll right into watching it again, and to me that means we ended it properly."

All seasons of The Office are now streaming on Peacock.

