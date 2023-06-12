No Hard Feelings Clip Released

Jennifer Lawrence is returning to the big screen later this summer, with the Oscar-winning actress poised to star in No Hard Feelings. The R-rated comedy has already caught quite a bit of attention lately, between its unique premise and the hilarious moments in its trailers. A new clip, which was recently released by Fandango, keeps the hype around No Hard Feelings going, showing Lawrence's character's reaction to the unconventional Craigslist ad that the movie centers around.

"She's talking about you dumba**"

Tickets for #NoHardFeelings starring Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman are on sale NOW! 👀 this exclusive clip, and grab your 🎟️'s today.https://t.co/uXIpM1kaeU pic.twitter.com/Fcov8Mgmf9 — Fandango (@Fandango) June 12, 2023

What is No Hard Feelings about?

No Hard Feelings is set in Montauk, New York, where Maddie (Lawrence) answers a Craigslist ad that was placed by a mother for someone to date her son, Percy, before he enters college. The film also stars Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Natalie Morales, Scott MacArthur, and Andrew Barth Feldman. Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence, and Justine Ciarrocchi are producing and John Phillips is executive producing.

No Hard Feelings is one of Lawrence's first projects following her hiatus from screen acting, which occurred after 2019's X-Men film Dark Phoenix. She then appeared in Netflix's Don't Look Up, and will star in the Apple TV+ drama Causeway last year.

"I was not pumping out the quality that I should have," Lawrence told Vanity Fair of her decision to take the acting hiatus. "I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?'… I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: 'Okay, I said yes, we're doing it. Nobody's mad.' And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul."

Would Jennifer Lawrence return to The Hunger Games?

In a recent interview with Variety, Lawrence revealed that she "totally" would reprise her role as The Hunger Games' lead Katniss Everdeen, even though the events of Suzanne Collins' original books have already played out onscreen. This comes as a prequel film for The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is set to arrive later this year.

"Oh, my God – totally!" Lawrence explained. "If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent... My producing partner just clutched her heart."

Are you excited for No Hard Feelings? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

No Hard Feelings is set to be released in theaters on June 23rd.