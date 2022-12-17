X-Men Star Jennifer Lawrence Recalls Bryan Singer's On-Set "Hissy Fits"

20th Century Fox's X-Men movies have become a staple piece in pop culture and they're pioneers of superhero movies. There have been X-Men movies for over 20 years and with the Disney / Fox merger finally completed, we'll be seeing those characters for years to come. Director Bryan Singer is very controversial and has helmed numerous X-Men movies that include, X-Men, X2: X-Men United, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse. Singer has many allegations brought against him, but the one that comes up a lot is that he's hard to work with. X-Men star Jennifer Lawrence was discussing working with male directors with fragile egos, and she revealed that Signer threw "hissy fits" on set.

"I mean, I've worked with Bryan Singer," Lawrence revealed in the conversation for The Hollywood Reporter. "I've seen emotional men. I've seen the biggest hissy fits thrown on set. [Neugebauer's] my third female director, and they are the calmest, best decision-makers I've ever worked with. I absolutely love working with female directors. But, yes, it's getting easier."

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exclusively in theaters now!

What do you think about her comments? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!