Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Working With Jennifer Lopez in Next Movie

After getting married last year, it looks like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are taking their partnership to the big screen. During a recent appearances on CBS Sunday Mornings, Affleck confirmed reports that Lopez will be starring in the upcoming biopic Unstoppable, which will be produced by his and Matt Damon's production company, Artists Equity. Unstoppable will also star Jharrel Jerome in the role of Anthony Robles, a real-life wrestler who was born without his right leg, and went on to become a three-time All-American wrestler.

"What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend," Affleck explained. "If you don't like who you're working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it's one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety and pain for people."

What are Ben Affleck's new movies?

Affleck is poised to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman in this summer's The Flash movie, and potentially a cameo appearance in this year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as well. He also is directing and starring in Air, the new biopic about the creation of Nike's Air Jordans. As Affleck explained in a 2021 interview, his relationship with franchise films has definitely evolved over the years.

"It's funny because I was just talking to Paul the other day, Paul Thomas Anderson — I saw Licorice Pizza and it's amazing — And we were watching a movie, and he was kind like, 'Yeah. At first, I heard about the movie. And then it was like I heard this whole other wave,'" Affleck explained in a 2021 interview. "So, I feel like there is a rebirth to it, and I think that's due to the streaming thing. You may have to adapt to the changing times. I mean, this business has changed, right? You had vaudeville, silent movies, talkies, color. Then there was television. It's continued to evolve and change."

"I had this with The Way Back. No one was going to go see that movie in the theater," Affleck continued. "I could just feel it. I love the movie. It's a good drama. That audience was like, 'We want to stream it. We're not going to rush out and see it.' People were rushing out to see movies that first weekend? The currency is mostly like young people who just want to get out of the house. And there is a big and growing audience for these interesting adult dramas. But that audience now has been acculturated, especially with COVID and with the streamers and the quality and they want to watch it home. They don't care. They want to be able to pause it, take a leak, watch the rest tomorrow. And you can get a good 65-inch flat screen for $180 at Walmart. It's kind of democratized that access because it's not the 11-inch black and white that I had when I was a kid."

