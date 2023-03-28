Jeremy Renner to Make First Public Appearance Since Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is set to make his first public appearance next month, following a snowplow accident earlier this year that left him with major injuries. The news was confirmed in a report from Variety, which revealed that Renner will appear in person for the world premiere of Rennervations, the new Disney+ series centered around him. The premiere event will be held on April 11th at Los Angeles' Regency Village Theater. This will be Renner's first press event since the accident, which occurred on January 1st and left him hospitalized with blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. In the weeks and months since, Renner has been documenting his physical and mental recovery on social media.

"I've been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need," Renner said about the series. "But a few years ago, I thought, 'How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community?' And that's what this show does. This is one of my biggest passions and it's a driving force in my recovery, and I can't wait for the world to see it."

What is Rennervations about?

Announced back in February of 2022, Rennervations is an original four-part series that embraces Jeremy's lifelong passion for giving back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community's needs. Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado. He is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same.

Boardwalk Pictures is producing Rennervations. Renner is an executive producer, alongside Rory Millikin, Romilda De Luca, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Patrick Costello.

What happened to Jeremy Renner?

A police statement that was released on January 25th outlined the specifics of what happened in Renner's accident, after the emergency break on the snowplow he was riding did not work. When Renner's nephew was in the line of it, Renner jumped into action to save him, and accidentally got crushed.

"The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake," the report read. "Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over."

"Once he was off the Pistenbully, he realized it was heading directly toward (his nephew)," it continues. "He feared the Pistenbully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the Pistenbully." After that, the Snowcat rolled over him and he received significant injuries. "The Pistenbully rolled over him and continued down the road. He laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while (his nephew and others) rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on scene."

Rennervations is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ beginning on Wednesday, April 12th.