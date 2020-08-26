John Boyega Wants to Play Red Hood in a DC Movie

✖

John Boyega would like to play Red Hood in a DC Comics movie. The Star Wars actor joked about being considered for the role on Twitter and fans immediately latched on to the comment. His fanbase is all about seeing the man who played Finn become Jason Todd and deal out justice in a different way than Batman. This all comes on the heels of DC FanDome and Gotham Knights debuting during the virtual event. Red Hood was right there at the center of the game’s presentation and interest is currently high. Not to mention the animated film from a little while back and DC invoking Todd’s tragic fate every so often. (So much so that every Robin since has seemed to have had a date with a crowbar at some point.) Still, there’s a lot of potential there for a charismatic presence like Boyega to really hit Red Hood out of the park as a part of the DCEU at some point.

Last time Comicbook.com spoke to the The Rise of Skywalker star, he sounded ready for life after Lucasfilm.

Lmaooooo too funny. I can’t be red hood? Damn 🥺 — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) August 26, 2020

“Yeah! Yeah, I’m ready for life after Star Wars,” Boyega joked. “After Star Wars, that’s when the check clears. Life after Star Wars is about to be lit. It’s bittersweet because of the connections we made on set, the amazing people, important people to my life specifically Oscar [Issac] and Daisy [Ridley]. Now, I’m ready to see our relationships grow and flourish in the real world.”

People have been clamoring for Boyega to pop up in other fan favorite franchises at some point. But, it seems that the Star Wars actor made the decision to revisit his roots with a couple of roles he’s taken on. He told Comicbook.com about his plans for what’s next last year.

“I sat down with Marvel years ago, but that’s not the direction I want to go at all. You know, now I just finished Steve McQueen’s Small Axe. I’m also doing a movie called “They Cloned Tyrone.” I’m also doing a movie with Kevin Costner, which is much more action-based,” he explained. “Just trying to extend that versatility. Just spread it out and see what character I can morph into with character work. And go back to where I came from which is the indie world.”

Would you love to see Boyega put on the Red Hood costume in a DC movie? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.