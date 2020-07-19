John Boyega Says He's Ready to Star in New Avatar: The Last Airbender Series

✖

John Boyega is no stranger to showing off his love of anime with fans, and now he's sparked a cool idea now that he says he's ready to take on a new Avatar: The Last Airbender series! Avatar: The Last Airbender is undoubtedly one of the most popular animated series of all time, and has only gotten more attention since it became available on Netflix in the United States. It's gotten fans thinking about how much of its world is still left to explore, and now that former Star Wars star John Boyega has also thrown his hat into the ring, now that world seems more enticing than ever!

Sparked by a viral clip of Dev Patel bashing the live-action The Last Airbender film (something John Boyega can relate to on a much deeper level), Avatar: The Last Airbender animator and director Giancarlo Volpe responded by wondering whether or not Boyega had watched the original series. Awesomely, Boyega responded with a pitch for a new series that he could be a part of.

Wanting to explore a new side of the Avatar: The Last Airbender world, Boyega definitely got fans' minds running when he responded to Volpe with the following, "When you lot are ready to have the benders in Africa explored let me know!" Now fans can't imagine a new series without Boyega's involvement in some way!

When you lot are ready to have the benders in Africa explored let me know! https://t.co/mUPx0JwWIs pic.twitter.com/zOVuHCRYjv — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) July 19, 2020

While Avatar: The Last Airbender did get an official sequel series and has a new live-action series for Netflix in the works, Boyega does bring up a brilliant idea here. Although the original animated series' world is set within a certain number of nations and regions, an African based series would be an excellent way to breathe new life into the franchise and expand that original world with new benders in a new region. But what do you think?

Would you want to see John Boyega star in a new Avatar: The Last Airbender series? Would you rather it be a live-action or animated take on the franchise? Would you want to see benders explored in Africa and other regions of the world further? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.