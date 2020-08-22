Star Wars: John Boyega Declares He Doesn't "F-ck With" Toxic Fans Anymore

By Jamie Jirak

You may have noticed John Boyega was trending on Twitter last night. That's because the actor known for playing Finn in the Star Wars sequels had another epic clap back to toxic "fans" on the social media site. Ever since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released, Boyega hasn't been afraid to call people out for their bad behavior online, and the people of Twitter are loving him for it. After posting that he "doesn't f*ck with" the toxic fandom, people came to his defense and started to praise him on Twitter.

“Toxic Star Wars fans still find their way to my mentions. Lord. Must I be blunt? I don’t f*ck with you no more,” Boyega wrote. “Lord waited so long to tell the toxic fans to fack off. ☺️” You can check out the tweets below:

Here are some of the best posts from fans who took to Twitter last night to praise Boyega...

King

prevnext

Legacy

prevnext

Where's the Lie?

prevnext

Come On, Guys

prevnext

Ready to Fight

prevnext

A Must See

prevnext

You Love to See It

prevnext

He Deserves

prevnext

Killing It

prevnext

His Power

prevnext

Got Your Back, John

prevnext

Respect

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of