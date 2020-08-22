Star Wars: John Boyega Declares He Doesn't "F-ck With" Toxic Fans Anymore
You may have noticed John Boyega was trending on Twitter last night. That's because the actor known for playing Finn in the Star Wars sequels had another epic clap back to toxic "fans" on the social media site. Ever since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released, Boyega hasn't been afraid to call people out for their bad behavior online, and the people of Twitter are loving him for it. After posting that he "doesn't f*ck with" the toxic fandom, people came to his defense and started to praise him on Twitter.
“Toxic Star Wars fans still find their way to my mentions. Lord. Must I be blunt? I don’t f*ck with you no more,” Boyega wrote. “Lord waited so long to tell the toxic fans to fack off. ☺️” You can check out the tweets below:
Toxic Star Wars fans still find their way to my mentions. Lord. Must I be blunt? I don’t fuck with you no more 🤷🏾♂️— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) August 21, 2020
Lord waited so long to tell the toxic fans to fack off. ☺️— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) August 21, 2020
Here are some of the best posts from fans who took to Twitter last night to praise Boyega...
King
We must protect John Boyega at all costs! He is a king! The King! FINNREYYYYY pic.twitter.com/WaWWwAm5OR— Rayan Chaudhry (@rayan_chaudhry1) August 22, 2020
Legacy
John Boyega is a graduate of the Harrison Ford School for Being Absolutely Fucking Done With Star Wars and I'm here for it. https://t.co/x1WMRwiXmc— Joe Lee (@joelee__) August 22, 2020
Where's the Lie?
I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again: John Boyega is the BEST thing to happen to Star Wars— a l l i s ♡ n (@honeyallison_) August 21, 2020
Come On, Guys
Star Wars (literally my favorite multimedia property ever) has one of the most toxic fandoms out there. And its those toxic, vocal assholes that make being a fan exhausting and embarrassing. Thank you John Boyega for calling that shit on a regular basis.— HighRelic (@HighRelic) August 21, 2020
Ready to Fight
Whenever John Boyega goes off: who’s bothering you king? Who do you want me to eradicate king— clown of tsushima 🤡 (@niiqiu) August 21, 2020
A Must See
John Boyega is trending due to Star Wars drama.
I'm just like: Cool, cool, cool ... but who else loved Attack the Block?
That's my jam. pic.twitter.com/c7YE3eNpSi— Myrithian (@myrithian) August 21, 2020
You Love to See It
John Boyega is dragging those toxic twits again. pic.twitter.com/zYBZweZXKr— iPodChick (@kcihcdopi) August 21, 2020
He Deserves
John Boyega is a damn hero.
He's fought against racists who attacked him just for being cast.
He's fought against toxic fans who went after him for his opinion
John's fought more than any actor should just to live and work and he deserves all the respect in the galaxy.— Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) August 22, 2020
Killing It
john boyega has 5 upcoming movies and he’s booked & busy. stay mad. pic.twitter.com/EBySVi9Ik4— ً (@garfiIms) August 22, 2020
His Power
I promise to watch every movie john boyega ever featured on...— ᴏxʏ (@oxladeofficial) August 22, 2020
Titles please ?
Got Your Back, John
Me on my way to go support the hell out of John Boyega with whatever he does: pic.twitter.com/QY7x1MWjp2— Vallata (@QuaqueNocte) August 21, 2020
Respect
one thing about John Boyega, he's gonna tell you to shut the fuck up😭 https://t.co/hGH6u9cl0N— kono farrah da🍃 (@farrahreyane) August 21, 2020
