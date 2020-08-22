Star Wars: John Boyega Declares He Doesn't "F-ck With" Toxic Fans Anymore

You may have noticed John Boyega was trending on Twitter last night. That's because the actor known for playing Finn in the Star Wars sequels had another epic clap back to toxic "fans" on the social media site. Ever since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released, Boyega hasn't been afraid to call people out for their bad behavior online, and the people of Twitter are loving him for it. After posting that he "doesn't f*ck with" the toxic fandom, people came to his defense and started to praise him on Twitter.

“Toxic Star Wars fans still find their way to my mentions. Lord. Must I be blunt? I don’t f*ck with you no more,” Boyega wrote. “Lord waited so long to tell the toxic fans to fack off. ☺️” You can check out the tweets below:

Toxic Star Wars fans still find their way to my mentions. Lord. Must I be blunt? I don’t fuck with you no more 🤷🏾‍♂️ — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) August 21, 2020

Lord waited so long to tell the toxic fans to fack off. ☺️ — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) August 21, 2020

Here are some of the best posts from fans who took to Twitter last night to praise Boyega...