Netflix Announces New John Cena Comedy Movie With a Surprising Costar

Netflix has announced the development of a new comedy titled Little Brother, starring John Cena and Eric André. Written by Jarrad Paul and Andrew Mogel, the film follows a famous real estate agent whose carefully curated life is upended by the sudden reappearance of his eccentric younger brother. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria shared excitement for Little Brother, stating, “We’re about to do a new movie with our very own John Cena. It’s a really great comedy called Little Brother. It’s him and Eric André starring together, and we’re super excited about that.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This marks a reunion for Cena and André, who previously worked together on The Eric Andre Show. In a memorable incident during their collaboration, André suffered a concussion when Cena accidentally threw him through a shelf. In a recent interview with People, André put the blame of the concussion on them forgetting “to sandbag the shelf — the frame of the shelf — so the metal frame tipped over and knocked me in the head. I got a concussion and went to the hospital.”

Despite the accident, the duo’s shared comedic energy has left fans eager for their next venture.

John Cena’s Transition from WWE to Hollywood Stardom

As Cena transitions away from his wrestling career, he has announced a farewell tour spanning 36 dates, including appearances at WWE RAW, the Royal Rumble, and WWE Elimination Chamber. His retirement allows for a stronger focus on his Hollywood career, which includes his return in the second season of Peacemaker. The series, a spin-off of his role in The Suicide Squad, will debut on Max in 2025.

Cena’s acting journey began with action roles such as The Marine, where he played a former Marine pursuing diamond thieves who kidnapped his wife, and 12 Rounds, as a police officer navigating a high-stakes rescue. Over time, Cena expanded into comedy, showcasing his humor in Fred: The Movie, Trainwreck, and Daddy’s Home. His portrayal of Peacemaker and a standout cameo in Barbie have further solidified his comedic credentials.

Eric André is a Comedic Powerhouse

Eric André, known for The Eric Andre Show and the hidden-camera comedy Bad Trip, has also left his mark on Hollywood with voice roles in Disenchantment, The Lion King remake, and Trolls Band Together. His dynamic comedic style complements Cena’s, promising a hilarious collaboration in Little Brother.

Little Brother represents the evolution of Netflix’s partnership with WWE and a milestone in John Cena’s acting career. Paired with Eric Andre, whose comedic mastery complements Cena’s charisma, the film highlights new and exciting potential for both stars as they expand their reach in the entertainment world. As Cena transitions from the wrestling ring to Hollywood and Andre continues to shine with his distinctive comedic style, projects like Little Brother promise to leave fans in stitches.