New ‘John Wick 3’ Image Sees Keanu Reeves Lurking in the Shadows

While it’s hard to look past this week’s release of Avengers: Endgame, there are a slew of great movies coming out this summer that we can all get excited about. In addition to the likes of Men in Black: International and Disney’s The Lion King, Keanu Reeves is back for yet another adventure as the titular assassin-turned-good-guy-assassin in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

The new movie will be the third time Reeves suits up to rampage through a league of contract killers, this time on the run from his former colleagues. On Monday morning, Fandango released some new images from the upcoming summer movies, and John Wick 3 was on the list. The photo depicts Reeves’ John Wick lurking in the shadows, waiting to make the jump on whoever is trying to track him down.

With Parabellum being the third movie in the John Wick franchise, some fans have been wondering if this would be the final installment. Thankfully Reeves doesn’t see it that way. During an interview with GQ, the beloved actor said he would stick with John Wick “As far as my legs can take me.”

Earlier this month, co-star Ian McShane shared a similar sentiment, saying that he could see the John Wick franchise continuing for another decade, if not more.

“Probably in 10 years, John Wick would still be going,” McShane said. “You never know, Keanu might be running the [Continental] hotel and everything by then.

“John Wick, the world of John Wick is being explored in the next one. “That will be more about the High Table, you find out more about him, his background, whatever. Preparing for who knows what the hell will happen next time. It gets bigger. I think you’ll enjoy that too.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum hits theaters on May 17th.

