Super Mario Galaxy Movie Trailer Levels Up With New Footage

After the original made a huge $1.3 billion at the box office, it was always a guarantee that The Super Mario Bros. Movie would get a sequel. Three years later, that follow-up is nearly here, and Universal Pictures, Illumination, and Nintendo are set to take the series to a place that no fan could have predicted. Despite the many avenues within the Mushroom Kingdom that could have certainly been sequel bait, the Mario Bros. follow-up is taking us to the stars, with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie delivering on that side of the franchise’s lore, with even more surprises no doubt on the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set to arrive in theaters on April 1. Ahead of the new teaser’s debut during this year’s Super Bowl, the new spot for the film has arrived online. Not only does this new footage for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie give us a fresh look at the sequel, but it also reveals what Nintendo characters are going to appear, along with showcasing the gorgeous animation that is bringing this beloved series to life on the big screen. Check it out for yourself below.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Expands on Game Lore

Play video

The new footage from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie offers a new look at Bowser Jr. (voiced by Benny Safdie) in the film, not only showcasing Safdie’s voice acting but also revealing the character will seemingly take on his “Fury” form in the movie. In addition, a brief sequence with Peach and Toad reveals them traveling to a very futuristic planet, one that is packed to the brim with Super Mario villains with deepcuts like Chargin’ Chuck plus the Moneybags and even a slew of Shy Guy variants.

There’s also one sequence that shows the Ukiki monkey, which many will recognize from Super Mario 64 where he can steal the player’s hat. It would appear that he’s up to the same tricks in the film, as he’s seen running from Peach and Toad.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer also reveals that even though the film is largely pulling from those two games in the series, that’s not the only title it will be taking some inspiration from. One sequnece in the footage shows Tostarena Town from Super Mario Odyssey, complete with Mario and Luigi in fitting outfits but also showing Yoshi will get his own motorcycle in the film.

Furthermore, Easter eggs abound in the brief footage, with elements like the Nintendo 64 logo being hidden in the skyline to details hidden inside the bar with all of the enemies. The new footage for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is setting up not only a sequel that is going to greatly expand on the franchise’s potential, but will also be filled with little details that longtime fans will be eager to find when watching.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!