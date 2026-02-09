Sci-Fi Movie Fans Won Big At The Super Bowl 2026 (With 1 Notable Exception)

It wasn’t just supporters of the Seattle Seahawks: fans of Sci-Fi movies also won big at the Super Bowl 2026. Alongside the beer, chicken wings, halftime show, and the football itself, one of the biggest and best parts of the game comes in the form of movie trailers. Studios spend millions of dollars each year to showcase some of the most anticipated upcoming releases, and while some – like Marvel and WB – sat this one out, there was still plenty to get excited about.

A wide array of films released trailers or TV spots during the big game, including the likes of Scream 7 and Minions 3, but what was particularly notable was how many Sci-Fi movies were being spotlighted on one of the biggest possible stages. This started before the game, with the release of the final trailer for Project Hail Mary, and even a fun little teaser for Supergirl at the Puppy Bowl, which put the focus on the DCU’s best (and cutest) character, Krypto the Superdog. Later, there was a TV spot for Disclosure Day, revealing more of Steven Spielberg’s return to UFO stories after over 20 years.

2026 Promises To Be A Big Year For Sci-Fi Movies

The new looks at Disclosure Day and Project Hail Mary, in particular, were very exciting. The former is still steeped in mystery, but the teases we’re getting are pretty thrilling. For the latter, we got to see more of what look like its gorgeous visuals, and a much heavier focus on the story’s alien, Rocky (confirmed to be voiced by lead puppeteer James Ortiz). Even aside from those, Pixar’s Hoppers had a new spot, and it looks like a very funny and charming Sci-Fi movie that riffs on Avatar, but also has plenty of originality.

With these Sci-Fi movies all picking up extra hype, the only real letdown in the genre was The Mandalorian & Grogu‘s Super Bowl spot. It had been widely expected that Lucasfilm would release new footage, but instead it surprisingly dropped a parody of Budweiser Clydesdale commercials, with Din Djarin and Grogu being pulled through a snowy landscape by some tauntauns, with narration from Sam Elliott. It was fun enough, but did nothing to spark any excitement for a movie that badly needs it.

On the whole, however, the Super Bowl 2026 trailers fit with how the year as a whole is lining up: lots of potentially great Sci-Fi. Personally, Project Hail Mary may be the most exciting of the bunch, but there’s also Dune: Part Three, Ridley Scott’s The Dog Stars, J.J. Abrams’ The Great Beyond, the mysterious Flowervale Street, and more.

Which 2026 Sci-Fi movie are you most excited for?