John Wick: Chapter 4 Global Box Office Opening Weekend Total Revealed

John Wick: Chapter 4 was released in theaters this weekend, and it's been a hit with critics and audiences alike. Currently, the fourth installment to the beloved action franchise is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 95% critics score after 238 reviews and a 95% audience score after 2,500+ reviews. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "the most explosive and exhausting installment yet." In addition to getting rave reviews, John Wick: Chapter 4 is also doing well at the box office. In fact, the movie earned $137.5 million at the global box office this weekend, which is a franchise best.

John Wick: Chapter 4 managed to earn $73.5 million in North America this weekend and $64 million overseas in 71 international markets. The Lionsgate film was screened in 3,855 locations as well as 1,692 premium format screens like IMAX. As for the previous films in the franchise, John Wick opened to $14 million, John Wick: Chapter 2 opened to $30.4 million, and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum opened with $56.8 million. The fourth film broke another record this weekend by having the most successful R-rated opening post-pandemic, taking over Halloween Kills.

Is John Wick 5 Still in the Works?

Considering the ending of John Wick: Chapter 4, it's unclear if Keanu Reeves or director Chad Stahelski will be making another film. The fourth movie was originally supposed to open in 2021 before the pandemic set back production. Not only was the movie pushed back, but the folks behind the scenes also had to alter their original plan to film the fourth and fifth movies together. In an interview with Total Film (via CBR), Stahelski explained why they opted not to film John Wick 4 and John Wick 5 back to back.

"I didn't feel good about doing 4 and 5 collectively," Stahelski shared, explaining that it would require a 200-day production, which he felt would be too much for the cast and crew. However, Stahelski says a fifth movie is still incoming. "Keanu calls it the John Wick fever," Stahelski joked. "You haven't done John Wick for two years and you're like, 'We gotta go do something!'"

"In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We're going to give John Wick a rest," Stahelski recently shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we'll take a quiet minute. Wicks always, for some weird reason, always get the latest release date in Japan. It's always like, three months later. If it's the same this time, we'll do a Japanese tour and release the movie in September. Keanu and I will take the long trip to Tokyo, we'll sit in the Imperial Hotel Scotch Bar and go, 'What do you think?' We'll have a couple 20-year-old whiskies and write some ideas on napkins. If those ideas stick, maybe we'll make a movie."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now playing in theaters.