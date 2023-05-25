John Wick 4 Star Hopes to Appear in The Ballerina Spinoff (Exclusive)

Natalia Tena made her John Wick Universe debut during the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, playing the eponymous hitman's adoptive sister Katia. While the main storyline seems to be on hold after the untimely demise of the aforementioned assassin, Tena tells ComicBook.com's Chris Killian she hopes to appear in an upcoming spin-off; namely, Tena's already crossing her fingers she gets a chance to appear alongside Ana de Armas in Ballerina.

"I haven't gotten a call yet, I can tell you that. To be honest, you don't know. When it comes to Ballerina, I don't know how long it's going to go on for or what the sequence of events is," Tena says. "When that happens, there's always an opportunity to bring people back in. You know, fingers crossed this time I'd really get some action sequences or I'd really get to physically kill someone and do all the prosthetic stuff that goes with it as well."

Will there be a John Wick 5?

As of now, John Wicker helmer Chad Stahelski says both he and Keanu Reeves are done with the franchise for now. That said, the filmmaker is cautious to say he's done with the franchise forever."

"In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We're going to give John Wick a rest," Stahelski previously shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we'll take a quiet minute. Wicks always, for some weird reason, always get the latest release date in Japan. It's always like, three months later. If it's the same this time, we'll do a Japanese tour and release the movie in September. Keanu and I will take the long trip to Tokyo, we'll sit in the Imperial Hotel Scotch Bar and go, 'What do you think?' We'll have a couple 20-year-old whiskies and write some ideas on napkins. If those ideas stick, maybe we'll make a movie."

Ballerina hits theaters on June 7th, 2024 while John Wick: Chapter 4 is now available for purchase on digital movie marketplaces before its physical home media release on June 13th.