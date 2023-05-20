John Wick Franchise Crosses $1 Billion at the Box Office

Lionsgate recently released the fourth and what is believed to be the final installment of the John Wick franchise, and fans were eating it up. John Wick: Chapter 4 was released to some of the best reviews in the franchise, with it doing a bunch of things that you'd never expect. The film has been killing it at the box office, and it is now pushing the entire franchise across major milestones. Lionsgate has officially revealed that John Wick: Chapter 4 has crossed $425 million at the box office, which means that the entire franchise has crossed a billion dollars at the box office.

"This milestone is a testament to the incredible work of Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves, alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, who have made it their mission to outdo themselves with each successive film in this franchise," Joe Drake, chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group said in a statement commenting on the milestone. "We could not be more grateful to global moviegoers for bringing us to this incredible achievement."

What Next for the John Wick Franchise?

"In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We're going to give John Wick a rest," Stahelski shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we'll take a quiet minute. Wicks always, for some weird reason, always get the latest release date in Japan. It's always like, three months later. If it's the same this time, we'll do a Japanese tour and release the movie in September. Keanu and I will take the long trip to Tokyo, we'll sit in the Imperial Hotel Scotch Bar and go, 'What do you think?' We'll have a couple 20-year-old whiskies and write some ideas on napkins. If those ideas stick, maybe we'll make a movie."

"I'm actually not involved in four and five," creator Derek Kolstad previously told Collider. "No. At a certain stage of the studio will tell you, your creation is graduated, and you wish it well. I'm still close with Chad [Stahelski], still close with Dave [Leitch], and I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm excited to see."

The John Wick franchise is also getting a TV expansion in the form of the spinoff series The Continental, which follows the infamous assassins world hotel. There's also another spinoff called Ballerina that will star Ana De Armas with Reeves expected to appear in some shape or form.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is exclusively in theaters now!

What do you think about John Wick franchise hitting a billion at the box office? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!