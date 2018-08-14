New ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Photo Reveals Laurence Fishburne And Ian McShane’s Return

John Wick: Chapter 3 is on the way, and a new photo reveals the return of two familiar faces to the franchise.

The new image from John Wick: Chapter 3 features Laurence Fishburne‘s Bowery King alongside Ian McShane‘s Winston back in action with the caption “Old friends. New enemies. Chapter 3. #JohnWick3.” Ian McShane’s been around since the first John Wick as the owner of the Continental Hotel, a hotel that deals with assassins on a daily basis.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for Fishburne, he joined the cast in the sequel as the Bowery King, the leader of an underworld assassin group that poses as the homeless to accomplish their objectives. We also learn that Wick and the King have old history, and it looks like the two have some unfinished business in Chapter 3.

You can check out the new photo below.

The John Wick franchise kicked off in 2014 with Keanu Reeves in the lead role. The film was a critical and commercial success with a relatively modest budget, bringing in $43 million domestically and $over $88 million worldwide on a $20 million dollar budget. Reeves returned to the role once more in John Wick Chapter 2, which brought in $92 million domestically alone and earned over $171 million worldwide. While the budget was bigger for the sequel, it still earned a sizable profit.

Reeves will headline once again with a variety of returning faces and new additions, including Halley Berry’s series debut as Sophia, which should help the franchise reach even more significant heights.

The new John Wick film will be directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad, and stars Keanu Reeves, Asia Kate Dillon (The Adjudicator), Laurence Fishburne (Bowery King), Halle Berry (Sofia), Ian McShane (Winston), Jason Mantzoukas (Tick Tock Man), Angelica Huston (The Director), Lance Reddick (Charon), and Mark Dacascos (Zero).

John Wick: Chapter 3 lands in theaters on May 17, 2019.

Are you excited for the next chapter of John Wick? Let us know in the comments!