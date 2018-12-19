‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ First Look Reveals Two Dogs

John Wick: Chapter 3 is going to continue the tradition of hard-hitting action and stylish fights, but as a new image shows, it will also have some new pups along for the ride.

The John Wick series has a bit of a tradition for always having some lovable dogs around, and John Wick: Chapter 3 that baton will be picked up by Halle Berry‘s Sofia, a new character in the franchise that Wick (played by Keanu Reeves once more) meets in the Middle East. As you can see in the image, she has two Belgian Malinois dogs, and like his dog in the original movie held a symbolic connection to his past and family, Sofia’s hold extra meaning as well.

“Whereas John’s puppy was symbolic of his wife, Halle’s two dogs are symbolic of someone she’s lost,” director Chad Stahelski told EW. Stahelski also revealed that they built action sequences around the dogs, or as Stahelski put it, Sofia’s “canine assistants…. They work very well tactically.”

As for Sofia herself, Reeves is looking to her for help. “She has a past with John,” Reeves said. “I end up going to find her to see if she can help me.”

That could have something to do with the $14 million dollar contract that he now finds himself running from, and the new installment picks up right where the sequel left off. “The third chapter is literally connected to 2 and starts with John Wick on the run,” Reeves said. “It goes crazy from there.”

Berry’s character isn’t the only newcomer to the franchise. The third movie in the series also adds Anjelica Huston, who Stahelski describes as “someone who was responsible for [Wick’s] upbringing and his protection.” Stahelski also says John Wick 3 “a little bit of an origin story,” and as far as death count believes the third film will “land slightly north” of the first and second films.

Some fans might be wondering what the future of the franchise will consist of, but that is sort of dependant on the audience’s reaction to John Wick 3. If things don’t work out though, Stahelski does have a backup plan.

“We did the first one and were like, ‘They’re going to laugh at us,’” Stahelski said. “This one, I’m already looking for janitorial jobs.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 hits theaters on May 17th, 2019.

