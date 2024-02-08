Keanu Reeves Reveals Letter He Wrote Crediting Lance Reddick for John Wick’s Popularity

Keanu Reeves shared the story of the letter he wrote Lance Reddick thanking him for being in John Wick. At The Saturn Awards this year, Reeves talked about their friendship with People Magazine. During their conversation, he revealed that that letter always stuck in his mind. Sadly, Reddick passed away in March of last year. But, fans have managed keep his memory alive with their tributes and messages of support. (Just this month he starred in a massive Percy Jackson finale.) Check out this heartwarming story for yourself down below!

“I once told him … Well, actually I wrote him a letter, and I said, ‘People love John Wick because Charon loves John Wick,’” Reeves remembered. “Because that character loved John Wick, that made John Wick okay. And so when I got to act with him, we had such an affection.”

“The characters had such an affection, and offscreen, we had such an affection and just really enjoying working on the ‘John Wick’ films, our characters, getting to work with Chad [Stahelski] and on that series,” Reeves mused. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime project. I think he knew that. I knew it. And we just loved working together on it.”

Reddick’s Importance To John Wick

John Wick director Chad Stahelski remembered just how wonderful Reddick’s presence was. In an interview with Looper, the filmmaker talked about the first time he met the venerated actor. It seems like Stahelski’s interactions with Reddick helped set his mind at ease with that first big projectinteractions with Reddick help set his mind at ease headed into his first big project.

“Lance is a beautiful human. He’s a gentleman’s gentleman. He is all of that,” Stahleski recalled. “But what’s much more interesting is his influence. Lance was one of the first people we ever cast on the first John Wick. He’s one of the first people that we ever pitched this nutty idea to, and he got it. He’s like, ‘I’m all in. I’m Charon. I’m the gatekeeper. I’m on the river Styx. It’s Greek.’ He got it quicker than almost anybody else out there.”

“You’ve got to remember, no matter how many second unit gigs or fight jobs or stunt work I’ve done, I’m still new – a first-time director,” the director added. “There’s a lot of things you have to learn that you’re not going to learn until you’re in the seat. It’s so important to get an experienced cast that you can talk to and that you can trust and that you can actually say, ‘Hi Lance. I’m Chad. I’ll be your director. This is my first time. I think I know what I’m doing, but probably not.’ Lance and Ian McShane, every one of these cast members – they’re supposed to be working for me, but they’re like my mentors at the same time.”

Destiny 2 Getting More Lance Reddick

Destiny fans celebrated Lance Reddick’s life after the news of his death broke. After an endgame Memorial featuring thousands of players, Bungie knew they had to do something to pay tribute to the fallen star. The company announced that there would be more Lance Reddick performances in the future for the second game in their series.

“On Friday, we all learned of the tragic news of Lance Reddick’s passing at the age of 60,” Bungie wrote. “As the voice of Commander Zavala—the stalwart commander of the Vanguard—Lance brought to life a character who has become virtually synonymous with Destiny itself. For nearly a decade, Guardians around the world have found purpose and comfort in Zavala’s presence, bolstered by that unmistakable voice, so full of strength, serenity, and nobility.”

“As an actor, musician, gamer, and family man, the passion Lance brought to the things he loved was reflected in the eyes and hearts of all who loved him,” they continued. “For now, we will honor his presence through his performances yet to come in the game, and in the memories that will last us a lifetime. We are deeply saddened by his passing but so thankful for the time we spent together, and our thoughts are with his friends and loved ones. Thank you for everything, Lance. We will miss you.”

