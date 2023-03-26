Destiny 2 Will Feature New Performances From Lance Reddick in the Future

Bungie has revealed that Destiny 2 will feature new performances in the future from the late Lance Reddick. Dating back to the original Destiny, Reddick has continually portrayed the role of Commander Zavala, which is one of the most prominent characters within the world of Destiny. Following Reddick's death a little more than a week ago, many Destiny 2 fans paid tribute to him in-game by flocking to Zavala in droves. Now, in light of Reddick's passing, Bungie has provided a bit of clarification about his involvement in the future.

In a new post on Bungie's website, the Destiny 2 studio took time to recognize the impact that Reddick had on the game and its community. Beyond simply speaking about Reddick's importance to Destiny 2, Bungie also mentioned that Reddick had recorded new dialogue for Zavala that is "yet to come". Further specifics about the extent of Reddick's performances weren't given, but more details will surely be shared on this front at an appropriate time.

"On Friday, we all learned of the tragic news of Lance Reddick's passing at the age of 60," Bungie said. "As the voice of Commander Zavala—the stalwart commander of the Vanguard—Lance brought to life a character who has become virtually synonymous with Destiny itself. For nearly a decade, Guardians around the world have found purpose and comfort in Zavala's presence, bolstered by that unmistakable voice, so full of strength, serenity, and nobility."

"As an actor, musician, gamer, and family man, the passion Lance brought to the things he loved was reflected in the eyes and hearts of all who loved him," the write-up went on to say. "For now, we will honor his presence through his performances yet to come in the game, and in the memories that will last us a lifetime. We are deeply saddened by his passing but so thankful for the time we spent together, and our thoughts are with his friends and loved ones. Thank you for everything, Lance. We will miss you."

Although Reddick's sudden death hit hard for fans around the globe, his continued presence within Destiny 2 as Zavala is something that has provided many with a sense of comfort. To know that his voice and character will continue to live on in Destiny 2, even in the form of new performances, is something that will likely bring joy to millions.