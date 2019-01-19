‘John Wick’ Star Keanu Reeves Posing With Dolly Parton Goes Viral

John Wick’s Keanu Reeves and Dolly Parton had the chance to meet recently, taking a photo together, but the real treat was Parton references the fact that Reeves once wore her Playboy outfit.

Parton posted several new photos of the two hanging out backstage during their appearance on CBS’ The Talk, and in her caption, Parton referenced the very story that Keanu told in his interview about once wearing her old Playboy cover shoot outfit, and fans are loving it.

“A few weeks ago backstage at @thetalkcbs I got to reconnect with Keanu Reeves. I think he said something about wearing a pair of bunny ears that used to be mine? 😉 🐰”

She’s referencing Reeves’ time on the couch when he told a story about what he wore for Halloween in 1983. As former CCO of Playboy Cooper Hefner describes, Reeves’ mother worked on the set during that Playboy photo shoot with Dolly, and she ended up with the outfit.

Keanu Reeves shares his story with the women of @TheTalkCBS about wearing Dolly Parton’s @Playboy Bunny outfit, a wardrobe he apparently collected from his mom who worked on the set for Dolly’s cover. This made me laugh. What a funny story. pic.twitter.com/TwqtzBObMp — Cooper Hefner (@cooperhefner) January 16, 2019

“Keanu Reeves shares his story with the women of @TheTalkCBS about wearing Dolly Parton’s @Playboy Bunny outfit, a wardrobe he apparently collected from his mom who worked on the set for Dolly’s cover. This made me laugh. What a funny story.”

This is a crummy way to find out I was recast //t.co/bnO3XDyqJf — Alex Winter (@Winter) January 18, 2019

As Reeves explains in the interview, he then wore those bunny ears and stockings for his Halloween costume that year, though there are no photos of it, or as he referenced it, “there’s no evidence.”

“I was in performing arts high school and Dolly Parton had done the cover of Playboy, and so she had the bunny outfit,” Reeves said. “I wore that for Halloween. Thank you Dolly! So I was on a streetcar in Toronto in 1983 wearing that, oh, and in stockings.”

Dolly wasn’t the only one who had a reaction to the Reeves reunion either, as Reeves’ Bill and Ted co-star Alex Winter said “This is a crummy way to find out I was recast” in response to the photos.

Reeves won’t be wearing Bunny Ears in his latest project, the anticipated John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which hits theaters on May 17th.