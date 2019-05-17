John Wick’s Real Name Finally Revealed in Chapter 3

Let’s just be honest here, John Wick is way too cool of a name to be real. It totally fits Keanu Reeves‘ character in the beloved movie franchise, because he’s about has cool as any action hero could be, but it’s still hard to believe. John Wick has to be some kind of code or stage name, right? Well in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which is now playing in theaters, it’s confirmed that the legendary assassin used to go by a much different name.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum! Continue reading at your own risk…

After becoming excommunicado at the beginning of the movie, John fights off several groups of assassins trying to kill him and collect the $14 million bounty on his head. All services connected with the High Table are supposed to be off-limits to him, but he seeks sanctuary in an old theater that we soon learn is a developmental training grounds for fighters, assassins, and dancers, run by Anjelica Huston‘s character, The Director.

It’s here we learn that John Wick was actually raised by The Director to be an assassin. She starts calling him “Jardani” when he first arrives at the beginning of the scene, and it makes you wonder if she is just using some sort of nickname. However, John gets on a knee and presents a crucifix necklace to The Director, which we learn is a ticket that the students are given upon leaving the theater that can be cashed in for something later in life. When John holds out his offering, he explains to The Director — who tried to refuse to help because John was excommunicado — that he served her and therefore is owed a debt, no matter what.

While making this speech, John says the words, “My name is Jardani Jovonovich.” So whether that was the name John was given at birth, or just the name he received when he was taken in by The Director as an orphan, it’s clearly what he was called for most of his life. We still don’t know when he made the change to John Wick, but then again, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the character. This is honestly a deeper glimpse into John’s past than anyone expected to see.

And really, Jartani Jovonovich is still a pretty awesome name. It’s no John Wick, but then again, what is?

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is now playing in theaters.