No Time To Die: Ana de Armas Shares Epic Behind-the-Scenes Video of Her Fight Training

When it comes to James Bond, there really is no “No Time To Die.” In honor of Dr. No‘s 60th anniversary, the iconic character is being celebrated in multiple ways this year. Not only was the newest Bond movie, No Time To Die, re-released in IMAX in January, but the upcoming Academy Awards are expected to pay tribute to 007’s 60 years on film. In honor of the current Bond mania, No Time To Die‘s Ana de Armas took to Instagram yesterday to show off some set photos and an epic behind-the-scenes video of her fight training.

“I’m in the middle of night shoots now and I just remembered those @007 sleepy, cold rainy nights! …found a video of rehearsals too… I had so much fun with Paloma tho! ✨,” de Armas wrote. You can check out the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Paloma is a really complete character,” de Armas previously told The Sun. “She’s definitely something else that I don’t think we’ve seen in other Bond girls in previous movies. She’s a lot of fun – very active, very badass … I think the construction of the wardrobe is one of my favorite parts of the process,” she added.

Cary Fukunaga directed No Time to Die with a script he co-wrote alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z.Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film stars Daniel Craig in his final turn as Bond alongside Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. Christoph Waltz also returned as the villain Blofeld. You can read the official synopsis below:

“In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

This month, the Bond franchise could also make Oscars history thanks to No Time To Die. The movie is up for Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, and Best Original Song. These nominations have already scored the franchise a new record, marking the third Bond film in a row to earn nominations from The Academy. However, if Billie Eilish and FINNEAS earn the award for the title song, it would mark three Best Original Song wins in a row. Previously, Skyfall and SPECTRE both took home the Academy Awards for Best Original Song (Skyfall also won Best Sound Editing).

No Time To Die is now available on VOD, DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K.