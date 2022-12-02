Ballerina: Lance Reddick Returns as Charon for John Wick Spinoff

The John Wick spinoff Ballerina will see the return of a familiar face with Lance Reddick reprising his role as Charon. Lionsgate is going all-in on the John Wick Universe, tapping Len Wiseman to direct a new installment titled Ballerina. Some familiar faces from previous John Wick movies are reportedly joining Ana de Armas, but Lionsgate has confirmed Lance Reddick's return as Continental Hotel concierge Charon. Reddick has appeared in 2014's John Wick, 2017's John Wick: Chapter 2, and 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3. Along with an appearance in next year's John Wick: Chapter 4, fans can now expect even more Charon once Ballerina hits theaters.

"Charon is an indispensable part of the world of Wick. It's great to know that Lance will continue to make his mark on this franchise," producer Erica Lee said in a statement. Len Wiseman is directing Ballerina, with a screenplay written by Shay Hatten. The producers are Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski. Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

Ballerina Starring Ana de Armas Begins Production

John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be headlining the project. IndieWire reported that Ballerina was set to go into production in November.

Ana de Armas said previously said that she's looking forward to Ballerina, but hopes to add more counterbalance to the handful of other action films she's done in recent years. That list includes the massive productions of The Russo Bros.'s The Gray Man and James Bond's No Time to Die, both of which feature Armas playing bombshell badass espionage agents.

"Without me planning on it, I'm doing all these action films that are fun but touch me in a different way," Armas told Variety. I hope that now I can start balancing both things, because it has felt very one-note. I've done too many together."

Who Stars in John Wick Spinoff Ballerina?

Ballerina stars Ana de Armas in the leading role, and she will be joined by other characters in the John Wick Universe. Along with Lance Reddick returning as Charon, Ballerina also stars Ian McShane as Winston, the manager of The Continental Hotel, Anjelica Huston as The Director, and Keanu Reeves as John Wick.