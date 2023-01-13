John Williams Walks Back Retirement Claims

John Williams is one of the most famous composers of all time who has created some of the most beloved film scores in history. From Star Wars and Indiana Jones to Jurassic Park and Superman, it's hard to imagine a world without his iconic music. This year, fans are eager to see him return to Indiana Jones for the franchise's fifth installment, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and he previously hinted that the movie could be his last. The composer turns 91 next month, and he recently told the Associated Press that he could be moving towards just performing live instead of scoring massive blockbusters. However, Williams walked back on the claim this week when he was joined by longtime collaborator Steven Spielberg at the Writers Guild of America Theater in Beverly Hills for an event dedicated to their latest film, The Fabelmans.

"Steven is a lot of things," Williams explained to music journalist Jon Burlingame when asked about retiring (via The Hollywood Reporter). "He's a director, he's a producer, he's a studio head, he's a writer, he's a philanthropist, he's an educator. One thing he isn't is a man you can say 'no' to." This caused a huge reaction from the audience before Williams explained that he knew Spielberg's late father, Arnold, who worked at Spielberg's Shoah Foundation until he was 100. "So I've got 10 more years to go. I'll stick around for a while!" He added, "Also, you can't 'retire' from music. It's like breathing. It's your life. It's my life. A day without music is a mistake." Spielberg seemed surprised by William's announcement and added, "I'd better get to work to find out what the hell I'm doing next!"

How Do John Williams and Steven Spielberg Feel About Each Other?

During the event, Williams summed up the last 50 years working with Spielberg: "I've enjoyed his company and the pleasure and the gift of his inspiration. Can a muse be a man? He's certainly been a muse for me." Spielberg added with a laugh, "I don't think we've ever had a disagreement, ... I mean, what am I going to do? Sit down and write the music myself?" The director then caused Williams to choke up by saying, "In the art form that we've both chosen, he has been the most steadfast brother and collaborator that I've ever had in my life. And that's how I would sum up how much I love you."

Are you hoping Williams will continue to score films? Tell us in the comments!