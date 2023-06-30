Indiana Jones 5: John Williams Debuts New Theme From Upcoming Sequel

The wait for Indiana Jones 5 has been a long one, but Harrison Ford is finally returning as the beloved, adventuring archaeologist next year. The movie is also set to feature Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Thomas Kretschmann (King Kong), Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident), and Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory). While fans haven't gotten to see much from the movie yet, there have been some exciting set photos of the cast. The new movie is being helmed by James Mangold (Logan), who took over from Steven Spielberg, but there is one returning staple: John Williams. This weekend, the iconic composer is doing concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and last night he debuted new music from Indiana Jones 5.

At last night's event, Williams debuted Helena's theme from Indiana Jones 5, which is the character played by Waller-Bridge. Williams teases that her character is "adventurous" and a "femme fatale." A video of the event was shared by Charles Ozeas (via Polygon) on YouTube. You can check it out below:

Earlier this year, Williams hinted that Indiana Jones 5 might be his last film. The 90-year-old composer was speaking to the Associated Press and said he could be moving towards just performing live instead of scoring massive blockbusters.

"At the moment I'm working on Indiana Jones 5, which Harrison Ford — who's quite a bit younger than I am — I think has announced will be his last film," Williams shared. "So, I thought: If Harrison can do it, then perhaps I can, also." He added with a laugh, "I don't want to be seen as categorically eliminating any activity ... I can't play tennis, but I like to be able to believe that maybe one day I will."

"James Mangold has done an unbelievable job with Indy," Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy told ComicBook.com during Star Wars Celebration. "And he and Harrison [Ford] have an incredible relationship and I think the fans are just going to love what he's created. It's fantastic."

"I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers," Mangold said in a statement when the film was first announced. "Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice, and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself."

Indiana Jones 5 is set to be released in theaters on June 30, 2023.