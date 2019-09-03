New Trailer for Taika Waititi’s JoJo Rabbit Released

Back in 2017, acclaimed indie filmmaker Taika Waititi became an instant household name and a favorite amongst film fans around the world with the release of Thor: Ragnarok. After transforming the ultra-serious Thor franchise into a hilarious and offbeat action-comedy, Waititi had everyone wondering what he would do next. The answer arrives this fall in the form of the anti-hate satire Jojo Rabbit. The initial teaser trailer for the WWII era comedy made its debut earlier this year and now the official trailer has finally been released.

If you weren’t already excited for Jojo Rabbit, this trailer is probably going to change your mind. You can check it out in the video above!

Waititi stars in the film as a young child’s imaginary friend, who also happens to be Adolf Hitler. He’s joined in the cast by Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, and Rebel Wilson.

Read Jojo Rabbit‘s official synopsis here:

“Writer-director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Hunter for the Wilderpeople), brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, Jojo Rabbit, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his naive patriotism.”

As made clear by the new trailer, Waititi’s take on Hitler is not at all a historically accurate iteration. Of course when you label a movie an “anti-hate satire,” it wouldn’t make much sense to include a realistic version of the most hateful man in human history. Instead, Waititi is making Hitler much more of a joke with his performance.

“I didn’t have to do any research, and I didn’t do any research,” Waititi told Deadline. “I didn’t base him on anything I’d seen about Hitler before. I just made him a version of myself that happened to have a bad haircut and a s***** little mustache. And a mediocre German accent.

“It would just be too weird to play the actual Hitler, and I don’t think people would enjoy the character as much. Because he was such a f*cking c**t, and everyone knows that as well. I think people have got to relate to really enjoy the ride.”

Jojo Rabbit hits theaters on October 18th. The film will be making its premiere at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival this month.