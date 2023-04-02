Joker 2 Set Videos Show Lady Gaga Ascending Iconic Stairs

Joker: Folie a Deux is currently in production, and the sequel is set to see the return of Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck in addition to an exciting DC newcomer: Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Recent set photos have given fans a first look at the singer's take on the beloved comic book character, and new videos from the production show her paying homage to the previous film. Today, more set photos hit the internet, and they feature Gaga in the first film's most iconic location: the stairs Joker danced on.

The now-iconic stairs, which connect Shakespeare and Anderson avenues at West 167th Street in the Bronx, have become a popular tourist destination, and it looks like director Todd Phillips was eager to return to the location. You can check out some posts featuring photos and videos of Lady Gaga on the Joker stairs below:

lady gaga filming in the joker stairs… this is cinema pic.twitter.com/g1WlM0NpqR — allure (@allurequinn) April 1, 2023

Lady Gaga filming on the Joker stairs for #JokerFolieADeux pic.twitter.com/MDxJHl4Kv1 — Geek Vibes News (@GeekVibesNews) April 1, 2023

What Is Joker: Folie a Deux About?

Little is known about the sequel adapting the story of the two comic book supervillains. Folie à Deux — which means "delusion or mental illness shared by two people in close association" — was previously reported to take place mostly inside Arkham, where Gaga's Quinn treats Phoenix's Joker as a patient. Other rumors suggested the Joker sequel is a musical because it's from Quinn's perspective, and "that's how she sees things."

Along with Phoenix and Gaga, the Joker 2 cast includes Catherine Keener (Being John Malkovich), Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), and Harry Lawtey (Industry) in undisclosed roles. Zazie Beetz, who played Arthur's neighbor Sophie Dumond in the first film, is reprising her role. Set photos have hinted at the presence of Gotham City D.A. Harvey Dent, but it's unclear if the future Two-Face will physically appear.

Has Margot Robbie Reacted To Lady Gaga Playing Harley Quinn?

Margot Robbie is known for her portrayal of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad. Joker is not set in the same universe as the DCEU, which means Lady Gaga isn't replacing Robbie and she could still return as the character in the future. Recently, Robbie spoke with MTV News, and she expressed excitement at the alternate portrayal of Harley.

"It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor," Robbie explained. "It's kind of like someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth. I feel like, in not so many cases, are they female characters — Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, 'Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.' It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it."

Joker: Folie a Deux will hit theaters on October 4, 2024.