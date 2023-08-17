Suicide Squad Director Regrets Joker's Tattoo, "Not Every Idea Is a Good Idea"

DC Studios is looking towards the future after hiring James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new co-CEOs of the newly minted company, and they have already laid out some of their plans. Gunn and Safran have already released their upcoming movie slate that features multiple projects that will eventually tie into each other, and fans are excited about the future. But, as you know, some DC fans like to live in the past and pester creators on Twitter. One fan recently posted a harsh Tweet about Zack Snyder (Justice League) and David Ayer (Suicide Squad), to which the latter responded and revealed that he regrets Joker's tattoo in the film he directed.

David Ayer Regrets Suicide Squad's Joker Tatoos

In the tweet, the fan points out that Snyder and Ayer "continually retcon" their ideas on their DC films and added insult to injury by insulting Zack Snyder's Justice League. Ayer responded to the fan who was responding to his initial tweet about Jared Leto's Joker look, and he revealed that he regrets the "Damaged" tattoo.

"I own the tattoo idea 100%," Ayer wrote in a response to a fan. "It was my choice. Original idea is it would say 'Blessed' and not 'Damaged.' Now having said that — I regret that decision. It created acrimony and division. Not every idea is a good idea. And I'll just be in the corner here while the internet slaps me around for this post. "

Will David Ayer's Suicide Squad Cut Ever Come Out?

Ayer has been consistently teasing the release of his cut of Suicide Squad for the past few years, and while it doesn't seem likely that it will be released, we've seen crazier things happen. Ayer recently debunked the idea of his Suicide Squad cut being released while simultaneously hinting that it could one day be released.

"There's a genuine curiosity and interest from a lot of people," Ayer said while responding to a harsh tweet. "And I'm aware of there is another group of people that have fun mocking the film. Your comment is a perfect example of how many are magnetically drawn discussion to the 2016 film in a negative way. Have you ever had an experience in life that didn't until the way you wanted, that dragged you, that made you rethink everything? I have. All I know is my unseen film plays much better than the studio release. The interest in my cut being [shown] seems real and organic. And Gunn told me it would have its time to be shared. He absolutely deserves to launch to launch his DC universe without more drama about old projects. In a way I'm chained to this thing. I'm riding a tiger here and navigating this situation the best I can. Life is a very strange journey."

