Jon Hamm and Confess, Fletch Co-Stars Want to Make a "Fletch-Verse"

There are 11 books in Gregory McDonald's Fletch series, and next week's Confess, Fletch is only the second movie to be directly based on one of them. On top of that, McDonald's Confess, Fletch featured a character named Francis Xavier Flynn, a quirky police inspector who ended up getting his own spinoff series. It's probably not surprising, then, that the film's cast are hoping for at least one sequel to the movie. After all, at a time when shared universes are all the rage, why not try to craft a "Fletch-verse" out of more than a dozen Fletch and Flynn books -- maybe even throw McDonald's Skylar in there, too?

There isn't a Flynn in Confess, Fletch (the movie), but he's replaced by Inspector Monroe (Roy Wood, Jr.), who squares off with Jon Hamm's Irwin Fletcher, a retired investigative journalist who becomes the prime suspect in a murder. His partner in the movie is Griz (Ayden Mayeri), who is a klutzy, easily-frustrated young cop who coasts through the whole movie making viewers wonder whether she is competent or not.

But what is the status of any potential follow-up?

"You know, we're looking at a lot of things," Hamm told ComicBook's Chris Killian. "There's a lot of potential. I get very nervous about talking about future projects for fear of jinxing it."

As far as a spinoff for Monroe and Griz? Roy Wood Jr. and Ayden Mayeri are down.

"If the people demand it," Mayeri said.

"Oh, we ain't gotta wait for the people," Wood joked. "I demand that myself. The people can jump on board after that."



Jumping on board herself, Mayeri added, "We're starting a Fletch-verse."

Here's the official synopsis for Confess, Fletch:

In this delightful comedy romp, Jon Hamm stars as the roguishly charming and endlessly troublesome Fletch, who becomes the prime suspect in a murder case while searching for a stolen art collection. The only way to prove his innocence? Find out which of the long list of suspects is the culprit – from the eccentric art dealer and a missing playboy to a crazy neighbor and Fletch's Italian girlfriend. Crime, in fact, has never been this disorganized.



Confess, Fletch stars Jon Hamm, Roy Wood Jr., Annie Mumolo, Ayden Mayeri, Lorenzo Izzo, Kyle MacLachlan, Marcia Gay Harden, and John Slattery. The movie will be released in theaters and on Digital on September 16.