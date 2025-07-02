Original Karate Kid Trilogy Returns to the Same Streaming Service (And the New Reboot Shouldn’t Be Far Behind)

The Karate Kid franchise has been a big deal to Netflix in recent years, with the streaming service playing host to hit sequel series Cobra Kai. There was a time when the entire franchise was available on Netflix’s roster, but the original Karate Kid movies ended up exiting the service, leaving Cobra Kai as the last karate story left standing. This week, the Karate Kid franchise experienced a big reunion, and fans now have the opportunity to stream most of it on the same service once again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Tuesday morning, as the calendar flipped to July, Netflix added most of the Karate Kid franchise back to its lineup. The film that started it all, 1984’s The Karate Kid, returned to the streaming service alongside sequels The Karate Kid Part II and The Karate Kid Part III. Those three films make up the original trilogy that star Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita, with only the latter of the two sticking around for 1994’s The Next Karate Kid.

The 2010 reboot of The Karate Kid, which stars Jackie Chan as the mentor to a young Jaden Smith, was also added to Netflix this week. That’s important because Chan’s Mr. Han actually teams up with Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso in the recently released legacy sequel/reboot Karate Kid: Legends.

Speaking of which, Karate Kid: Legends should be joining the other movies and Cobra Kai on Netflix in the not-too-distant future. Legends is a Sony release, and all of Sony’s theatrical movies head to Netflix for an 18-month exclusive window whenever they head to streaming. So the film will inevitably be added to Netflix’s roster, it just remains a matter of when.

Based on recent Sony films that have some to Netflix, the studio’s movies typically get around three months between their theatrical and streaming debuts. That would put Karate Kid: Legends on Netflix sometime around the end of August.

With four Karate Kid movies returning to Netflix, Cobra Kai an original of the service, and Legends arriving later in the year, the only franchise title not accounted for is The Next Karate Kid. That title isn’t currently available on any streaming subscription service, unfortunately.

What’s New on Netflix?

The Karate Kid films were among dozens of new titles that hit Netflix’s lineup at the start of July. The streamer also added hits like Mission: Impossible, The Deer Hunter, and Pacific Rim. You can check out the full list of Netflix’s July 1st additions below!

17 Again

Annie (1982)

Blow

Born on the Fourth of July

Captain Phillips

The Deer Hunter

Friday Night Lights

Here Comes the Boom

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Horrible Bosses

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mom: Seasons 1-8

The Notebook

Pacific Rim

PAW Patrol Seasons 2-3

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

The Sweetest Thing

Tangerine

V for Vendetta

White Chicks

Yellowjackets: Season 2

Zathura: A Space Adventure

Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY