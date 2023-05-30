Josh Duhamel Is Building a Compound With Hopes to Survive the Apocalypse

Should the apocalypse rear its ugly head, Josh Duhamel wants to be prepared. In a recent interview, the Jupiter's Legacy alumnus revealed he's been busy building a covert compound somewhere in the North Dakotan wilderness that he believes could be self-sustaining if the world ever begins to shut down.

"I've become a bit of a doomsday prepper, I guess," Duhamel said in a recent chat with Inverse. "I'm learning how to hunt. I have wells. We have water. We have fuel. I'm building something so if things do go south, I have a place to take my family. And I believe that we could live off the land out there. I'm not very good at it yet, but I'm getting there. It keeps my lizard brain active."

Duhamel added that he got the idea after reading James Wesley Rawles' Patriots: Surviving the Coming Collapse.

"[The book] is about these guys who had this little community where everybody had their own specialty. One was weapons, one was canning, one was construction, one was medical. And if you didn't have something to bring to the group, you were out," the actor added. "I'm not saying I'm that crazy about it, but it is a comforting feeling knowing that I could survive out there."

Though he doesn't particularly enjoy the idea of hurting animals, the actor said he's trying to learn how to hunt and dress deer so that his family would have adequate food to consume if need be.

While he had to put up with outhouses for the first decade he owned the land and budding compound, he's since managed to get wells and sewer systems in place. Though he decided to keep a pair of the outhouses for nostalgic purposes, he's getting things up to speed technology-wise.

"We have TVs out there now. I have internet thanks to Elon Musk's Starlink," Duhamel concluded. "It's been great actually. I don't know if you ever tried Starlink, but that is like fast internet and it's literally coming from space. Like I said, we're not roughing it anymore."