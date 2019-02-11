‘Jumanji’ Teen Cast Is Returning for Sequel

The sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is bringing more four more familiar faces, as the actors who played the teenage versions of the main characters outside of the game have all signed on to return for another round.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony’s Jumanji sequel is bringing back Ser’Darius Blain, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, and Morgan Turner. The four young actors portrayed the teenagers in the 2017 film, all of which were replaced by older actors once they became the characters in the game.

There will be plenty of reunions for the new Jumanji film when production begins this year. Jake Kasdan will direct once again, while stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan will all reprise their action-packed roles as well. The only star from the original film that hasn’t been signed on for the sequel is Nick Jonas, and there’s no indication as to whether or not he will be returning.

Joining the franchise for the first time are Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, and Danny Glover. When DeVito was first revealed to be a part of the sequel’s cast, star and producer Dwayne Johnson was sure to tell fans just how excited he was about the new addition.

“The magic of Jumanji is who becomes who,” Johnson said. “And the idea of Danny DeVito joining our cast was too irresistible and something we knew we wanted to deliver to our audience this upcoming Christmas. Dwanta Claus loves everyone.”

As of now, details regarding the film’s plot are being kept under wraps, so there’s no telling what the teenagers or their video game counterparts could be getting into.

The original Jumanji film starred Robin Williams and hit theaters back in 1995. In that version of the story, the main character was sucked into a board game while he was playing. The updated sequel used a video game as it s catalyst instead.

Are you looking forward to the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel? Let us know in the comments!