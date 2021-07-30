Jungle Cruise: The Rock Reacts to Sequel News

✖

Earlier this week, Dwayne Johnson teased "big news" was coming for Jungle Cruise fans and a sequel to the Disney movie was officially announced two days later. The movie is expected to see the return of Johnson as well as Emily Blunt and director Jaume Collet-Serra, who is also helming Johnson's upcoming DC movie, Black Adam. While Jungle Cruise's critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes ended up being a mediocre 62%, Johnson recently celebrated the film's audience score, 92%, which is the best of his career. During its opening weekend, Jungle Cruise grossed $90 million worldwide and Johnson instantly teased that a sequel could be in the works. Now that the news has become official, Johnson has taken to Instagram to celebrate.

"Em & I raisin’ a glass to you in celebration of our official JUNGLE CRUISE SEQUEL👏🏾👏🏾 THANK YOU and your families around the world 🌎 for discovering and loving our film ~ in theaters and in your living rooms. And a HUGE MAHALO for making JUNGLE CRUISE cross that $100M mark at the US box office. JUNGLE CRUISE is only the 4th movie of 2021 to achieve that milestone. Not an easy accomplishment these days, so thank you guys so much 🙏🏾🍿 Let’s get this sequel on the road…. Jaume Collet-Serra back to direct. Michael Green back to write. And I get to tag along as Emily Blunt’s sidekick," Johnson wrote. You can check out his post below:

"It's such a cool dynamic to watch because they're polarized from each other," Blunt recently shared with ET Online about her and Johnson's characters. "They have such different philosophies on life and their sense of humor, like how they walk into every day, it's just completely the antithesis of one another. So, I think it makes for this really fun interplay between them that's reminiscent of those Romancing the Stone films ... That clash of like two people that are kind of storming into each other's world."

Jungle Cruise is still playing in select theaters and is available on Disney+ Premier Access. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

