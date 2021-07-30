Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Have Differing Opinions on Whether Their Characters Could Beat Indiana Jones

✖

Jungle Cruise was released last week and grossed $90 million worldwide on its opening weekend. While the movie's critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes ended up being a mediocre 63%, Dwayne Johnson recently celebrated the Disney film's audience score, 92%, which is the best of The Rock's career. In addition to honoring the movie's successes, it's clear Johnson also enjoys the company of his co-star, Emily Blunt. The two actors always look like they're having a blast during interviews, including their recent chat with IMDb. The stars were asked if their characters could beat Indiana Jones in a fight, and Johnson and Blunt giggled their way through their differing opinions.

"I would say Indiana because he looks a little bit better in a hat than Dwayne and he also has a whip," Blunt joked. "I don’t think Indie - we got this," Johnson replied. "We have brute strength and brains," Blunt added. "We got brute strength and brains, charm," Johnson continued. "Sex appeal! And a massive ego and that could get you through anything," Blunt finished. You can watch their full chat with IMDb here.

While the two may disagree on who would win against Indy, Johnson did previously call his co-star "the female Indiana Jones."

"She's super talented. She's a multi-threat and we became great friends," Johnson explained. "I love her. I love her family... John [Krasinski], their kids. We're all one big ohana as we like to say in the islands." He added, "I can't wait for everybody to see her in this movie because she truly is the female version of — and this is saying a lot — but she truly is the female version of Indiana Jones ... I'm very proud of her and how much she kicks ass in this movie."

"It's such a cool dynamic to watch because they're polarized from each other," Blunt recently shared with ET Online about her and Johnson's characters. "They have such different philosophies on life and their sense of humor, like how they walk into every day, it's just completely the antithesis of one another. So, I think it makes for this really fun interplay between them that's reminiscent of those Romancing the Stone films ... That clash of like two people that are kind of storming into each other's world."

Jungle Cruise is now playing in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

