Jungle Cruise Villain Edgar Ramirez Joins Iconic Disney Pantheon

✖

Jungle Cruise is getting rave reviews (including 4-stars from ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely) heading into its opening weekend, partially due to the great chemistry between Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt but also with credit going to Edgar Ramirez. Ramirez checks into the movie which brings the 60-plus-year-old Disney theme park ride to life as its villainous antagonist Aguirre. In joining the pantheon of iconic Disney villains, an historic line-up which spans decades of animated and live-action characters who are remembered in cinematic history, the weight of joining this exclusive league does not fall onto Ramirez without impact. The actor acknowledged Disney villains of his own favor and the idea of being a part of this saga while talking with ComicBook.com.

"I'm just going to tell you the first one that comes up to my mind is the evil witch from Snow White," Ramirez said. The Evil Queen, for many, is an introduction to villains with the 1938 release of the first Snow White fairy tale. It has gone on to be a part of storytelling for audiences of all ages since. "The whole thing with the apple. I mean, I watched that movie so many times when I was a kid. She comes to my mind. And there's so many."

The weight of joining this incredible history seemed to have hit Ramirez in that moment. "It's incredible how Disney has been able to shape the model, our taste, and our love for movies through our history, and through so many generations," the actor said. "So that's why it feels so special to be part of a movie that is based on the most iconic ride, from the most iconic entertainment universe in the history, which is Disney. It's really amazing for me, it's really special. And to be here... I was on the ride for the first time last night...Right after the premiere, that I saw the movie for the first time, I came with some of my closest friends and with my family, we were on the ride. I mean, we did it for the first time last night. So it is all very... It is all like a fantasy, the whole thing."

In fact, Ramirez was also ready to offer up his perspective of the Aguirre character. "That is the magic of this great Disney characters, that he's not a villain," Ramirez said. "I feel for him, I mean his story, of course, I'm also trying not to ruin it, I don't want to spoil it. But he's intentions were noble. I mean, his intentions were noble intentions, and unfortunately things didn't work out for him and he had to cross over to the dark side of his own nature. And that's why I feel for him and it was such an interesting experience for me to explore him. Because, as an actor, that's what you want. You want a palpable humanity to explore, a complexity to explore. And I think that's what makes him so special and relatable."

Are you excited to finally see Jungle Cruise? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! Jungle Cruise is now playing in theaters and on Disney+.