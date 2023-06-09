Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Brachiosaurus Funko Pop Exclusive Is Up for Pre-Order

Steven Spielberg’s iconic film Jurassic Park officially turns 30 on June 11th 2023, and there has been a definite uptick in buzz over the last few days. We’ve seen a new Jurassic Park 4K Blu-ray release, a featurette with the original cast, and even a Jurassic Park Transformers mashup. Now Funko is chiming in with an exclusive Brachiosaurus Pop figure that’s appropriately super-sized. This gentle giant is depicted feasting on leaves, no doubt inspired by the scene in the film when Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler encounter it for the first time.

The Jurassic Park Super-Sized Brachiosaurus Funko Pop is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $23.99. It stands around 6-inches tall, though it certainly isn’t to scale with the real thing. We have to imagine that a real Brachiosaurus wouldn’t survive long dragging its giant head along the ground. ‘

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, the question that die hard Jurassic Park / Jurassic World fans have at this point is “where does the franchise go from here?”. Last year’s Jurassic World Dominion seemingly brought the saga to a close, but it’s hard to imagine that such a profitable franchise will stay dormant for long. Even Dominion director Colin Trevorrow knows the series will move forward, while also admitting it didn’t need any sequels in the first place.

“I specifically did something different than the other films in order to change the DNA of the franchise,” Trevorrow revealed to Empire last September. “The previous five films are plots about dinosaurs. This one is a story about characters in a world in which they coexist with dinosaurs. For the franchise to be able to move forward – because it’s inherently unfranchisable, there probably should have only been one Jurassic Park – but if we’re gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world in which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here’s another reason why we’re going to an island?”