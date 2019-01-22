This ‘Jurassic Park’ Kit Has Everything a Visitor Needs

Fans of Jurassic Park and Jurassic World can now order Visitor Center kits that are loaded with fun goodies. It’s like visiting the park gift shop without having to deal with those pesky rampaging dinosaurs!

First up we have the Jurassic Park Visitor Center Legacy Kit which includes box art from John Bell (art director on Jurassic Park), a metal stamped license plate, individually numbered entrance ticket, “When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth” banner, a Jurassic Park brochure map, 18 trading cards, night vision goggles safety instructions, Jurassic Park logo pin, Mr. DNA pin, VIP vistor pass with lanyard, Isla Nublar postcard, T-Rex Kingdom postcard, and three stickers. You can pre-order a kit here for $57.99 with free shipping slated for June. Only 1993 of these kits will be produced, so reserve one while you can.

The Jurassic World Deluxe Welcome Kit includes a metal stamped license plate, entrance ticket, Jurassic World brochure map, dinosaur guide, bracelet scanband, Jurassic World lanyard, VIP visitor pass, exclusive coin, Isla Nublar postcard, and four stickers. It’s available to pre-order here for $39.99 with free shipping slated for March.

Pre-order quantities on both of these kits are limited, but you’ll definitely want to go for the Jurassic Park kit right away since it’s a limited edition. If you own a Jeep it would be worth getting for the license plate alone.

On a related note, the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Super Colossal T-Rex is a whopping 3-feet long and can be ordered on Amazon for $52.98. However, A battle damaged version that roars is available via Walmart for $49 with free 2-day shipping. The official description for the standard T-Rex reads:

From the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom movie comes this Super Colossal Tyrannosaurus Rex! Watch out! This Super Colossal T-Rex is on a rampage! Approximately 3-feet long when fully assembled, this massive menace is based on the iconic T-Rex. The T-Rex features an articulated jaw, arms, and legs. Swoop down and pick up smaller, helpless dinosaurs with its articulated jaw to swallow smaller prey whole! This amazing T-Rex functions as a neat carrying unit as well. Open T-Rex’s belly compartment to remove any eaten figures.

