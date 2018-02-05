‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Generated Most Online Views of Any Super Bowl Trailer

The Super Bowl brought plenty of exciting trailers on Sunday night, but it looks as though people were most interested in watching the new footage from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

This morning, 12 hours after all of the different trailers debuted online, Deadline revealedComScore’s numbers from the night. While Disney’s 2018 outings Avengers: Infinity War and Solo: A Star Wars Story were the most talked-about of the bunch, none were viewed more than Jurassic World.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Between YouTube and Facebook, the second trailer for the highly-anticipated Jurassic World sequel was viewed by audiences, being played a total of 3.56 million times. That’s just in a span of 12 hours.

No other trailer was even close to Fallen Kingdom‘s. The next most viewed trailer was the debut for Mission Impossible: Fallout, which earned 2.09 million views.

When ComScore broke it all down, the company revealed that the trailer was viewed 869,000 times on YouTube and 2.7 million times on Facebook. While these numbers are high, the social conversation was lacking, grabbing just 33,000 total impressions on the social media site.

The hype surrounding this trailer was certainly expected, even though its the second trailer from the film to air. The first Jurassic World was released in 2015 and set a record for the biggest opening weekend in domestic box office history. The film earned $208 million in its first weekend, topping Marvel’s The Avengers to take the title. That record was broken just a few months later by Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is directed by JA Bayona, and it set to hit theaters on June 22.