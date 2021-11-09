Jurassic World: Dominion Director Confirms Film Is Finished

After an extensive production and a variety of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, director Colin Trevorrow took to Twitter to confirm that Jurassic World: Dominion has completed its sound mixing, signaling that work on the project had come to an end. This update might come as a surprise to audiences, given how few updates or official looks at the project that have been unveiled, outside of a brief tease of footage ahead of screenings of F9. With the film’s release still months away, fans will likely anticipate an official teaser trailer being unveiled online imminently. Jurassic World: Dominion is slated to hit theaters on June 10, 2022.

“Last night we put the last bit of reverb on the last roar. Thanks to Al Nelson, Gwen Whittle, Pete Horner, Chris Boyes, and everyone at Skywalker Sound for putting so much heart and soul into our mix for [Jurassic World: Dominion]. It is alive,” Trevorrow shared on Twitter.

From Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World immerses audiences of all ages in a new era of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs and humankind must learn to coexist. Jurassic World is set against a global backdrop of diverse locations, with a sprawling story grounded in believable science and populated by distinctive dinosaurs, heroic humans, and cunning villains at both ends of the evolutionary spectrum.

The film was originally slated to hit theaters earlier this summer, though the pandemic caused delays in production, as well as having prevented theaters from operating at their full capacity, impacting the entire spectrum of the film industry.

After 2001’s Jurassic Park III, the series went through an extended hiatus, with 2015’s Jurassic World serving both as a sequel and as a revival of the overall concept of what happens when science intervenes with nature. With Dominion to feature the return of many characters from the original 1993 film, Trevorrow previously explained how the new film is set to serve as a culmination of the entire franchise.

“To me, [Dominion] is a culmination of one story that’s been told,” Trevorrow admitted to Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. “When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached. But this trilogy is not that way. It’s very much a serialized story. What was important for me was, when you watch Dominion, you really feel like you are learning how much of a story that first set of movies was and how everything that happened in those movies actually informs what ultimately is able to happen in this. If kids who are born today are going to be presented with six Jurassic Park movies — you hope the parents will buy them the box set — you hope they are going to get to feel like they watch one long story.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to hit theaters on June 10, 2022.

