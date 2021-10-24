Jurassic World: Dominion Star Sam Neill Celebrates Jeff Goldblum’s Birthday by Showing Off “R-Rated” Funko

October 22nd marked the 69th birthday of Jeff Goldblum, the iconic star known for The Fly, Jurassic Park, Independence Day, Thor: Ragnarok, and much more. Many people took to social media on Friday to celebrate the actor’s special day, including Disney, who released the Season 2 trailer for The World According to Jeff Goldblum, an unscripted TV series from National Geographic that was one of the very first Disney+ streaming originals. Sam Neill, Goldblum’s Jurassic Park co-star, also took to Instagram to share a fun post and show off some Funkos of their iconic characters.

“It’s @JeffGoldblum – his birthday! Happy Birthday Jeff, from me and my oh so cute mantelpiece #AlanGrant #jurassic avatar. And yours too (more R-rated than cute). Hey… ah… many … uh MANY .. you know.. happy returns of the …uh. And how does it feel to be all of 49 now?,” Neill joked. We love the added use of “uh,” which is Goldblum’s signature word. You can check out the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Next year, Jurassic Park fans will finally get to see the long-awaited Jurassic World: Dominion, which will feature Neill and Goldblum reuniting with Laura Dern. Director Colin Trevorrow has promised that the original trio will have plenty of screentime in the new movie, saying, “They are major characters and they go on an adventure together, and they collide with our modern characters.”

Recently, Neill spoke to Collider and admitted he didn’t fully embody the character of Alan Grant until Jurassic Park III.

“For me, by the time I got to #3, probably a bit late in the day, I’d sort of worked out how to play that character, which I hadn’t really quite gotten around to in the first one,” Neill admitted. “I was still trying to work out, how do you play that guy in the hat? Something that comes completely naturally to someone like Harrison Ford. Not naturally to me. And something that Chris Pratt, fantastic guy, has given a lot of thought to and really worked out how to do it. And you have to think how to do that. It’s a special skill. You’re not just playing a character. You need a whole skillset. You need a whole armory to play an action hero and I wish I had known what those skills were when we did the first one, but there we are!”

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.