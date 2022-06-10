Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition Release Announced, Exclusive Featurette Revealed

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition, featuring 14 additional minutes of footage cut from the film's theatrical release, is heading to Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray. On Tuesday, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced that Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition will arrive on home media on August 16th. Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures' Jurassic World Dominion, the final film in the Jurassic World trilogy that tied the entire Jurassic Park franchise together, earned nearly $950 million worldwide at the box office, topping the box office in 72 global markets on its opening weekend and breaking franchise records. The Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition release includes the film's extended cut, the original short film "Battle at Big Rock," and exclusive behind-the-scenes content, including the "Mayhem in Malta" featurette exclusively revealed by ComicBook.com. You can watch it embedded above. Here's the film's synopsis:

"Two worlds collide as the epic saga that began with Jurassic Park comes to a grand conclusion in Jurassic World Dominion. Directed by Colin Trevorrow and executive-produced by Steven Spielberg, the director of the first two Jurassic Park films, Jurassic World Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar's destruction when dinosaurs roam the Earth again. Facing the cataclysmic consequences of a planet once again dominated by prehistoric predators, two generations of Jurassic heroes unite as doctors Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) and Alan Grant (Sam Neill) return to join Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) for an incredible adventure that will determine the destiny of humans and dinosaurs once and for all."

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment also offered a list of special features included with the Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition release. That list follows:

EXTENDED VERSION – An extended cut of the film with 14 minutes of additional footage featuring more dinosaurs, action, iconic character moments, and an alternate opening

BATTLE AT BIG ROCK** – Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the short film takes place one year after the events of JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM in Big Rock National Park.

A NEW BREED OF VFX – VFX supervisor David Vickery and the magicians at ILM discuss the incredible visual effects work featured in JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION.

DINOSAURS AMONG US: INSIDE JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION

TOGETHER FOR THE FIRST TIME – Cast and filmmakers discuss the evolution of the franchise and the special union of characters from JURASSIC PARK and JURASSIC WORLD.



UNDERGROUND DINO MARKET – Join filmmakers for a tour of the amazing dino market set and discover how they brought it to life.



MAYHEM IN MALTA – A behind-the-scenes look at the Atrociraptor rooftop chase and Owen's harrowing motorcycle ride through the narrow streets and alleyways of Malta.



SCARY REAL



SPIT TAKE: THE RETURN OF THE DILOPHOSAURUS – Live-action dinosaurs supervisor John Nolan and his team reveal how they created the impressive Dilophosaurus animatronic.





INSIDE THE DIMETRODON – Learn how the filmmaking team operated the terrifying Dimetrodon animatronic and hear from Laura Dern and Sam Neill on what it was like working with it.





CREATING A PLAGUE – Laura Dern and Bryce Dallas Howard discuss the enormous locusts featured in JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION and the creature effects team reveals how they were created and deployed.





PASSING THE BATA..N- Discover the craftsmanship behind the realistic-looking Beta animatronic and hear from Chris Pratt and Isabella Sermon on why they enjoyed working with it.





GIGA-BITE – Go behind the scenes with the cast of JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION as they are introduced to the biggest star of the film, the Giganotosaurus, for the very first time.



FINAL NIGHT – Witness the emotional final night of filming with the cast and crew of JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION.

Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition releases on August 16th. Fans can pre-order their copies on Amazon.