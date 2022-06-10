Jurassic World: Dominion Star Chris Pratt Reflects on Filming During Pandemic

✖

Like so many other movies around the globe, Jurassic World: Dominion was forced to halt production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming sequel began shooting in February of last year and was forced to go on hiatus in March after just six weeks of filming. After a break, Dominion resumed filming in July of 2020 and was able to wrap up even months before a vaccine was released. In a new Instagram post, series star Chris Pratt reflected on the journey they went on with the production while also praising the film's director and noting his thoughts on the movie itself.

"We shot an entire movie in the height of this damn pandemic," Pratt wrote. "We started February 2020. It was actually insane. And the movie is incredible. Thanks to @colin.trevorrow our fearless leader. Seen here @omarsyofficial and I take a quick break to take some direction or maybe talk about something who knows it’s all a blur." When production on the film eventually resumed it resulted in the entire cast and crew taking over a hotel in the UK to maintain quarantine and finish the film.

"It's unlike any experience I've ever had and probably ever will have," Trevorrow previously told ComicBook.com. "I lived with my cast for four months while we made this film and we all got to know each other very, very well. We were able to dig into the film and work on each of these characters in a way that I never would have had the opportunity to do. That kind of constant immersion is not really the way that films are made, where people are all living in their separate places and you see them on set."

"It's a very emotionally rich and thematically rich movie. It's got a lot on its mind -- because all of us did," Trevorrow continued. "And I think it understands each of these characters better than we ever have because each of these actors has been playing them for so long that they're the ultimate authority on their own character. Much in a way that I did on Safety Not Guaranteed, I really gave all the actors an opportunity to - in a lot of ways - do some writing, to really dig in and find the truth in each of these people. And the product of that is something that I never could have done alone. It's pretty special."

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.