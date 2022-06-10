New Jurassic World: Dominion Photo Features Subtle Jaws Easter Egg

✖

We're still more than a year away from the arrival of Jurassic World: Dominion, the third installment in the big screen Jurassic World trilogy, but that doesn't isn't stopping the sneak peeks from being released online. Production on the new movie lasted quite a while, thanks to several pandemic-related delays, so we're just now starting to see some first-look images from what's to come. That includes a brand new photo from Dominion that features a reference to Jaws, one of Hollywoods best and most iconic blockbusters.

In the new photo, which was released by Empire, co-stars Chris Pratt and Omar Sy sit on a boat while receiving instruction from director Colin Trevorrow. If you look closely, you'll notice a Jaws Easter egg at the bottom of the photo. The boat the actors are sitting on is called "Fair Spanish Lady," a reference to the shanty Quint sings in Jaws. Take a look.

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

In addition to revealing the new image, Empire spoke with Trevorrow about the challenges of bringing Dominion to life in the face of a pandemic.

“On the very last day we were shooting, I didn’t find out officially that we were going to shut down until about three hours before we wrapped,” Trevorrow told Empire. “We were shooting in this old, industrial barn. [Producers] Alexandra Derbyshire and Pat Crowley and I had a phone call with Universal, and all of us agreed it was the right thing to do. But I still had a shoot day to finish.”

“Whispers had begun, but we didn’t want to compromise that moment in the movie by having it be fraught in any way," the director continued. "So we captured it and then we went home for three months. And that day is in the movie. We didn’t go back and reshoot it."

There came a point late last year when Trevorrow and the production team worried that they may not be able to finish the last little bit of filming, though it ultimately all came together in the end.

“The scariest moment was [in late October] when we just had a couple of weeks left and the cases were rising exponentially," said Trevorrow. "Because we had the crew that we did and the actors were always on set, we were able to accelerate what we were doing. But we definitely had a fear that we might have a movie that was nine-tenths finished and remain that way.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to hit theaters on June 10, 2022.