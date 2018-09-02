‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Director Celebrates $1.3 Billion Box Office

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director JA Bayona is celebrating Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘s $1.3 billion worldwide box office with “1.3 billion thanks.”

I’ve been just told that #JurassicWorldFallenKingdom just crossed the $1.3 billion mark at the box office. We couldn’t be more happy!! Thanks to everyone that has made this possible. pic.twitter.com/Y9eNQRoA3f — JA Bayona (@FilmBayona) September 2, 2018

“We couldn’t be more happy,” Bayona wrote on Twitter. “Thanks to everyone that has made this possible.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fallen Kingdom‘s Colin Trevorrow-directed predecessor — the first Jurassic film since Jurassic Park III in 2001 — opened at a record-setting $208.8 million in 2015 before going on to gross $1.671 billion worldwide. $652 million of Jurassic World‘s massive haul was earned domestically, scoring the rest of its $1.019 billion at the foreign box office.

Following a 49% “rotten” on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to Jurassic World‘s 71% “fresh,” Fallen Kingdom has earned $414 million domestically since its June 22 release. Of its worldwide haul, $885 million was earned overseas since opening in most territories June 6.

It’s the fifth-biggest domestic earner this year and the Universal production is the only non-Disney project in the top five following Black Panther ($700m), Avengers: Infinity War ($678m), Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($620m), and Incredibles 2 ($601m).

Worldwide, Fallen Kingdom‘s $1.3 billion makes it the third-highest grossing movie of 2018, behind Infinity War ($2.04b) and Black Panther ($1.34b), and ahead of Incredibles 2 ($1.16b) and Fox’s Deadpool 2 ($734m).

Set four years after the events of Jurassic World, the sequel finds Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) attempting to salvage the remaining dinosaurs on Isla Nublar, site of the doomed dinosaur-centric theme park, before its looming destruction by way of a volcanic eruption. When they uncover the shady business dealings of Eli Mills (Rafe Spall) involving black market sales of the endangered creatures — and the creation of the most dangerous specially-created dinosaur yet — Owen and Claire face a plot that could have consequences for all mankind.

Trevorrow, who was to direct Star Wars: Episode IX before he was replaced by returning director J.J. Abrams, next directs Jurassic World 3. The unnamed sequel promises “something that we haven’t seen before,” Trevorrow told Empire. “I have a dinosaur movie that I’ve always wanted to see, and it took two movies to earn it.”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is available to own on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray September 18. Jurassic World 3 opens June 11, 2021.