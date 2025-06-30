Peacock Just Added an Entire Documentary About Jurassic World Rebirth Ahead of Its Release

If you’re getting really excited about the debut of Jurassic World Rebirth this week, but don’t want to wait until Tuesday night or Wednesday to catch the film on the big screen, Peacock has something to help tide you over. NBCUniversal’s streaming service has been working to help build up anticipation for recent blockbuster releases, like Wicked and How to Train Your Dragon, by debuting entire documentaries about the making of those films ahead of their premieres. Over the weekend, Jurassic World Rebirth got the same treatment, and this special look is probably a lot more than some fans were expecting.

On Sunday, Peacock added a documentary called Jurassic World Rebirth: The Making of a New Era, which provides a behind-the-scenes look at the creation and production of director Gareth Edwards’ dinosaur debut. The documentary is far more than a regular “exclusive look” at the new movie, coming in a total run time of 22 minutes. So there’s essentially an entire TV episode’s worth of Jurassic World Rebirth to enjoy while waiting for the film’s release.

The documentary has quickly caught on with Peacock subscribers, indicating that there is a ton of excitement for the release of Jurassic World Rebirth. Monday’s edition of Peacock’s daily Top 10 charts has The Making of a New Era listed as the number one “TV” title on the entire service.

There is a ton of Jurassic goodness to enjoy on Peacock right now. In addition to the new look at Rebirth, the streaming service has all six of the franchise’s previous entries available to watch.

If you want to check out this exclusive new look at Jurassic World Rebirth but don’t have a subscription to Peacock, you can sign up for one here.

Coming Soon to Peacock

The Peacock lineup got stronger with the addition of this already popular Jurassic World documentary, but the new arrivals aren’t stopping there. The calendar changes to July on Tuesday, and the start of a new month means a massive new wave of titles are set to hit Peacock. Below, you can check out the full list of the streamer’s July 1st additions.

