Peacock Just Added an Entire Documentary About Jurassic World Rebirth Ahead of Its Release

If you’re getting really excited about the debut of Jurassic World Rebirth this week, but don’t want to wait until Tuesday night or Wednesday to catch the film on the big screen, Peacock has something to help tide you over. NBCUniversal’s streaming service has been working to help build up anticipation for recent blockbuster releases, like Wicked and How to Train Your Dragon, by debuting entire documentaries about the making of those films ahead of their premieres. Over the weekend, Jurassic World Rebirth got the same treatment, and this special look is probably a lot more than some fans were expecting.
On Sunday, Peacock added a documentary called Jurassic World Rebirth: The Making of a New Era, which provides a behind-the-scenes look at the creation and production of director Gareth Edwards’ dinosaur debut. The documentary is far more than a regular “exclusive look” at the new movie, coming in a total run time of 22 minutes. So there’s essentially an entire TV episode’s worth of Jurassic World Rebirth to enjoy while waiting for the film’s release.
The documentary has quickly caught on with Peacock subscribers, indicating that there is a ton of excitement for the release of Jurassic World Rebirth. Monday’s edition of Peacock’s daily Top 10 charts has The Making of a New Era listed as the number one “TV” title on the entire service.
There is a ton of Jurassic goodness to enjoy on Peacock right now. In addition to the new look at Rebirth, the streaming service has all six of the franchise’s previous entries available to watch.
If you want to check out this exclusive new look at Jurassic World Rebirth but don’t have a subscription to Peacock, you can sign up for one here.
Coming Soon to Peacock
The Peacock lineup got stronger with the addition of this already popular Jurassic World documentary, but the new arrivals aren’t stopping there. The calendar changes to July on Tuesday, and the start of a new month means a massive new wave of titles are set to hit Peacock. Below, you can check out the full list of the streamer’s July 1st additions.
10 Items Or Less
13
About My Father
Airplane!
American Pie
Aquamarine
Are We There Yet?
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back In Business
Beauty Shop
Big Momma’s House
The Brothers
Chance of Snow
Contraband
Couples Retreat
The Croods
Daniel Isn’t Real
Dante’s Peak
Dazed And Confused
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Fate Of The Furious
First Blood
Forrest Gump
Friday
The Friday After Next
Furious 7
Goodfellas
Hall Pass
The High Note
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
I Am Woman
Iris
King Kong
The King of Staten Island
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde
Liar, Liar
Making Babies
Mission: Impossible
Next Friday
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Ray
Repo Men
Robin Hood (2010)
Role Models
Sausage Party
Self/Less
Semi-Pro
Sisters
Street Fighter
Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby
Titanic
Tropic Thunder
The Turning
Twister
War Of The Worlds
Waterworld
Whitey: United States Of America V James Bulger
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)
The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 3 – Premiere, All Episodes (Oxygen)
Yes, Chef!, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)