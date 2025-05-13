10 Highest-Rated Shows on Peacock According to Rotten Tomatoes

Launched nationwide in 2020 by media giant NBCUniversal, Peacock stormed into the crowded streaming arena with a clear strategy: leverage its parent company’s vast entertainment library while aggressively building a slate of exclusive content. Beyond offering next-day access to current NBC and Bravo hits, a deep catalog of classic shows, and a significant live sports footprint including the Premier League and WWE, Peacock knew that compelling original TV shows would be key to carving out its own space and attracting its more than 41 million paid subscribers. Many of Peacock’s original TV shows have become critical darlings, with near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores that help viewers find the best binge possible.

This list drills down into those critically endorsed Peacock original productions. We’re focusing solely on series born on the platform, the shows that Peacock is betting on to define its brand, and which don’t risk suddenly changing streaming homes. With that in mind, here are the highest-rated Peacock Originals, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

10) Laid (93% RT)

Image courtesy of Peacock

Peacock’s dark comedy Laid, from creators Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna, introduces a uniquely unsettling premise with a sharp comedic sensibility. The series follows Ruby, played by Stephanie Hsu, who makes the horrifying discovery that her former sexual partners are dying in the exact chronological order of her relationships with them. This grim revelation immediately sends Ruby on a desperate cross-country quest to warn the remaining men, forcing her to confront a mosaic of past entanglements. Throughout this perilous and increasingly bizarre investigation, her best friend AJ (Zosia Mamet) provides crucial, if sometimes chaotic, support, grounding Ruby amidst the escalating danger.

The critical success of Laid lies in its audacious concept, which the show executes with a skilled balance of dark humor and surprisingly poignant moments. As Ruby navigates the central mystery surrounding the string of deaths, the narrative cleverly delves into deeper themes of friendship, regret, and the often-messy search for human connection, moving beyond simple shock value. Furthermore, the compelling dynamic between Hsu’s increasingly panicked Ruby and Mamet’s steadfastly loyal AJ offers a strong emotional anchor, grounding the series’ more outlandish circumstances.

9) Killing It (95% RT)

Image courtesy of Peacock

The often-absurd pursuit of the American dream receives a distinctively Floridian treatment in Peacock’s Killing It, a comedy that tackles themes of class and capitalism. Created by Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, the series stars Craig Robinson as Craig Foster, a perpetually optimistic but struggling bank security guard in Miami who harbors entrepreneurship ambitions. His life takes an unexpected and wild turn when he stumbles upon an unconventional path to potential riches: a state-sponsored python hunting contest in the Everglades. To navigate this new world of invasive snakes and cutthroat competition, he teams up with the hilariously offbeat Jillian Glopp (Claudia O’Doherty), an Australian Uber driver with a unique perspective on life and a surprising talent for the hunt, all while juggling family pressures and his lofty aspirations.

Critics have lauded Killing It, as reflected in its high Rotten Tomatoes rating, for its sharp satirical edge and the undeniable comedic chemistry between Robinson and O’Doherty. The series masterfully employs its outlandish central premise — literally wrestling giant snakes for cash — to explore the desperate lengths individuals will go to achieve financial stability in a system that often feels rigged against them. Finally, Robinson’s signature affable charm, paired with O’Doherty’s scene-stealing quirkiness, creates a comedic duo viewers root for, even as the situations escalate in absurdity.

8) Everything I Know About Love (96% RT)

Image courtesy of Peacock

Dolly Alderton’s bestselling memoir is vividly brought to life in Peacock’s Everything I Know About Love, a heartfelt dramedy that captures the intoxicating chaos of female friendship and the journey of navigating one’s twenties. Adapted for the screen by Alderton herself, the series transports viewers to 2012 London, where childhood best friends Maggie (Emma Appleton) and Birdy (Bel Powley) embark on a new chapter, moving into their first shared house with university pals Amara (Aliyah Odoffin) and Nell (Marli Siu). Their world quickly becomes a whirlwind of new jobs, questionable romantic entanglements, and the often messy process of self-discovery. These experiences inevitably test the seemingly unbreakable bond between Maggie and Birdy as their individual paths and priorities begin to diverge, forcing them to redefine their relationship.

Everything I Know About Love has deeply resonated with critics, its high score reflecting its authentic and relatable portrayal of this formative period in young women’s lives. The series also successfully captures the fierce intensity and nuanced complexities of female friendships with both disarming warmth and witty insight, never shying away from the heartaches and uncertainties that are part and parcel of growing up. While the early 2010s setting offers a charmingly nostalgic backdrop, the show’s exploration of universal themes such as love, identity, and the enduring power of platonic bonds gives it a timeless quality that underpins its critical acclaim on Peacock.

7) Rutherford Falls (96% RT)

Image courtesy of Peacock

With a distinctive blend of humor and heartfelt storytelling, Rutherford Falls introduced an insightful comedic voice to Peacock, tackling complex issues of history, community, and identity. Co-created by Ed Helms, Michael Schur, and Sierra Teller Ornelas, the series stars Helms as Nathan Rutherford, a well-meaning but somewhat oblivious descendant of his small New England town’s founder. Nathan passionately runs the local heritage museum with an almost fanatical devotion to his family’s legacy, a commitment that throws his life into delightful disarray when the town council proposes moving a statue of its controversial founder. This proposal creates a central conflict that directly impacts his lifelong best friend, Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding), a member of the Minishonka Nation who is diligently working to preserve her own cultural heritage while establishing a new cultural center, often navigating these challenges with the shrewd guidance of Minishonka casino CEO Terry Thomas (Michael Greyeyes).

Rutherford Falls earned its high Rotten Tomatoes score by offering a refreshingly nuanced and genuinely funny perspective on contemporary American life, particularly the ongoing conversations about whose history is centered and why. The series was widely celebrated for its groundbreaking Native representation, not only within its talented cast but, crucially, within its writers’ room, which brought an unprecedented level of authenticity and depth to its storytelling. This commitment to diverse voices, skillfully interwoven with its ability to balance laugh-out-loud comedic situations with thoughtful explorations of cultural identity, solidified Rutherford Falls‘ status as a critically lauded standout for Peacock.

6) Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (96% RT)

Image courtesy of Peacock

Peacock’s crime drama miniseries Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist recreates a pivotal and turbulent night in Atlanta’s history, drawing its core inspiration from the acclaimed iHeartPodcasts true-crime series of the same name. Crafted by creator Shaye Ogbonna, the narrative plunges viewers into the electric atmosphere surrounding Muhammad Ali’s (Dexter Darden) landmark 1970 comeback fight, an event that drew a glittering and influential crowd. The celebratory mood of the evening, however, takes a dark and violent turn when a glamorous afterparty, hosted by the charismatic local hustler Gordon ‘Chicken Man’ Williams (Kevin Hart), becomes the target of one of the most brazen and significant armed robberies the city had ever witnessed. This chaotic event not only throws Chicken Man’s life into turmoil, immediately positioning him as a prime suspect in the eyes of the law, but also ignites a far-reaching investigation led by the determined Detective J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle), one of Atlanta’s pioneering Black detectives in a newly desegregated police force.

Fight Night has garnered widespread critical acclaim for its compelling fusion of a high-stakes heist narrative with a nuanced exploration of a significant inflection point in Black culture and Atlanta’s evolution into a major American city. Anchored by a stellar ensemble cast, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is particularly praised by critics for its strong performances across the board, including a notable and compelling dramatic turn from Hart, and for its authentic depiction of the atmosphere and tensions of 1970s Atlanta.

5) We Are Lady Parts (97% RT)

Image courtesy of Peacock

Exploding onto Peacock with an infectious mix of punk rock energy and razor-sharp wit, We Are Lady Parts is a critically adored British comedy that offers a funny and stereotype-shattering look at an all-female Muslim punk band navigating life and music in London. Created, written, and directed by the singular talent of Nida Manzoor, the series centers on Amina Hussein (Anjana Vasan), a talented microbiology PhD student whose crippling stage fright and primary focus on finding a suitable husband seem entirely at odds with the rebellious world of punk rock. Her carefully ordered life takes an unexpected turn when she’s reluctantly recruited to be the lead guitarist for the titular band, Lady Parts — an unapologetic quartet featuring the fiery frontwoman Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey), the cool-headed and artistic bassist Bisma (Faith Omole), the intense and stylish drummer Ayesha (Juliette Motamed), and their enigmatic, perpetually vaping manager, Momtaz (Lucie Shorthouse).

The universal acclaim and stellar Rotten Tomatoes score for We Are Lady Parts firmly establish it as essential viewing on Peacock for anyone craving originality, vibrant characters, and heartfelt comedy. Nida Manzoor masterfully blends laugh-out-loud humor with genuinely touching moments of vulnerability and connection, exploring complex themes of sisterhood, identity, faith, and the often-terrifying courage it takes to pursue one’s passions against societal expectations and internal anxieties. The show’s brilliant writing, which features fantastic original songs that are both hilarious and genuinely catchy, combined with the incredible chemistry of its endearing and talented cast, has made We Are Lady Parts a critical darling.

4) Poker Face (99% RT)

Image courtesy of Peacock

Rian Johnson, the architect of intricate cinematic puzzles like Knives Out, brings his signature mystery-solving panache and distinctive style to the episodic format with Peacock’s hit series Poker Face. The show is ingeniously built around the magnetic Natasha Lyonne, who stars as Charlie Cale, a woman gifted with an extraordinary and unfailing ability: she can instinctively tell when someone is lying. This uncanny talent, while useful, inevitably lands her in hot water with formidable casino boss Sterling Frost Sr. (Ron Perlman) and his menacing enforcer Cliff Legrand (Benjamin Bratt), forcing Charlie to hit the road and live a nomadic life as a fugitive. Each episode of Poker Face finds Charlie in a new American town, encountering a fresh cast of quirky characters and stumbling into a perplexing new mystery to unravel.

Poker Face has captivated critics and secured its near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score by consistently delivering mysteries that are intelligent and stylishly executed with a unique retro charm and a sharp sense of humor. Furthermore, Lyonne embodies Charlie Cale with a compelling blend of world-weary humor, raspy-voiced charisma, and deep empathy, making her interactions with an impressive rotating lineup of guest stars a consistent highlight of each installment. Finally, the show’s inverted mystery format, where the audience often witnesses the crime and perpetrator upfront, cleverly shifts the narrative tension to the intellectual cat-and-mouse game of watching Charlie meticulously piece together the lies and expose the truth.

3) Bust Down (100% RT)

Image courtesy of Peacock

Fearlessly pushing comedic boundaries with its audacious and often wonderfully absurd humor, Bust Down offers Peacock viewers a uniquely unfiltered look at the lives of four friends navigating dead-end jobs at a casino in Gary, Indiana. The series, created by and starring the core comedic quartet of Langston Kerman, Jak Knight, Chris Redd, and Sam Jay, delves into their characters’ frequently misguided attempts to find a modicum of self-worth and escape the drudgery of their everyday existence. The show is raw, unapologetic, and unafraid to tackle uncomfortable or taboo subjects with a distinctive style that sets it apart from more conventional sitcom fare, creating a truly unique viewing experience.

The critical success that Bust Down achieved on Peacock, culminating in a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, can be largely attributed to the infectious chemistry among its creators and stars. The series thrived on the specificity of its setting and characters, generating big laughs from the relatable frustrations of workplace monotony juxtaposed with wildly unpredictable scenarios that explore contemporary issues with a sharp edge.

2) Anatomy of Lies (100% RT)

Image courtesy of Peacock

Peacock’s docuseries Anatomy of Lies delves into the shocking and intricate case of Elisabeth Finch, a former writer for the hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. Finch captivated Hollywood and her colleagues with an extraordinary life story filled with harrowing medical diagnoses, personal tragedies, and remarkable resilience, many elements of which found their way into the storylines of the show she helped write. Anatomy of Lies meticulously unpacks how Finch’s elaborate narratives, including claims of battling a rare bone cancer and surviving the Tree of Life synagogue shooting, began to unravel under scrutiny. Through interviews with those who knew her and were impacted by her deceptions, including ex-wife Jennifer Beyer, who plays a central role in exposing the truth, the docuseries explores the complex web of fabrications Finch allegedly constructed.

The critical acclaim for Anatomy of Lies stems from its compelling investigation into a story of manipulation and betrayal within the high-stakes world of television production. The docuseries is praised for its gripping portrayal of how one individual’s alleged deceptions could have such a profound impact, exploiting the empathy of those around her and raising broader questions about truth in the entertainment industry. For viewers fascinated by real-life deceptions and the painstaking process of uncovering them, Anatomy of Lies offers a thought-provoking examination of a Hollywood scandal.

1) John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise (100% RT)

Image courtesy of Peacock

Holding the top spot among Peacock’s critically lauded originals is the chilling six-part docuseries John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise. Directed by Rod Blackhurst, this meticulously crafted production delves deep into the horrifying case of one of America’s most prolific serial killers, a man responsible for the brutal murders of at least 33 young men and boys in the Chicago area during the 1970s.

A particularly distinguishing and haunting feature of the series is its extensive use of Gacy’s own voice, drawn from over 60 hours of a lengthy prison interview conducted by renowned FBI profiler Robert Ressler shortly before Gacy’s execution. This firsthand account from Gacy is powerfully juxtaposed with new and archival interviews featuring key investigators, including determined lead prosecutor Terry Sullivan, the few individuals who survived encounters with Gacy, and the heartbroken family members of his many victims. Through this multi-faceted approach, the series painstakingly reconstructs the timeline of his heinous crimes, the bungled investigations, his eventual capture, and the lingering questions that continue to haunt the case to this day. John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise is widely recognized for its thorough and unflinching approach, which extends beyond simply recounting the horrific acts to explore the broader societal context, the systemic failures of law enforcement at the time, and the enduring, multi-generational trauma inflicted upon a community and the victims’ families.

