R-Rated Justice League Movie Confirms Comic-Con Premiere

DC Comics is bringing an R-rated Justice League movie to San Diego Comic-Con. On the convention's website, fans can look forward to Justice League: Warworld on Friday July 21. Over at San Diego Comic-Con's Ballroom 20, there will be a world premiere for the Justice League project at 9pm. If that wasn't cool enough, there's also a cast and filmmaker panel discussion where the audience can ask questions. For a long time, there have been cries for this kind of project in live-action. That hasn't happened yet, but the crowd for Justice League: Warworld should be pretty wild considering the state of the other live-action projects from all of the studios. Check out more information about the animated R-rated film down below!

Here's how Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment describes the film: "Until now, DC's Justice League has been a loose association of super-powered individuals. But when they are swept away to Warworld, a place of unending brutal gladiatorial combat, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the others must somehow unite to form an unbeatable resistance able to lead an entire planet to freedom."

Who Is In Justice League: Warworld?

Justice League: Warworld has quite a bit of talent including Jensen Ackles as Batman/Officer Wayne, Stana Katic as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince and Darren Criss as Superman/Agent Kent. It also includes Ike Amadi as Martian Manhunter/J'onn J'onzz, Troy Baker as Jonah Hex, Matt Bomer as Old Man, Roger C. Cross as Machiste, Brett Dalton as Bat Lash, Trevor Duvall as Drifter, John DiMaggio as Lobo, Robin Atkin Downes as Mongul, Frank Grillo as Agent Faraday, Rachel Kimsey as Mariah Romanova, David Lodge as Sheriff, and Damian O'Hare as Deimos and Teddy Sears as Warlord.

What Else Is Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment Showing ?

(Photo: Warner Bros Discovery)

More mature viewers can also look forward to some adult swim favorites during San Diego Comic-Con. Both The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart and Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar will get big premieres during the July 19-23 weekend. On June 20, in room 6BCF, you can check out the long-awaited Venture Bros. movie at 8:30 pm. If you're looking forward to Nathan Explosions big adventure, that's Friday, July 21 at 1pm in the Indigo Ballroom.

What happens in Venture Bros.? Glad you asked: "In The Venture Bros: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, Doc's latest invention will either bankrupt Team Venture or launch them to new heights, Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them."

Over on the Metalocalypse side of things: "Picking up after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth, Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar finds DETHKLOK frontman Nathan Explosion traumatized in a BRUTAL professional and romantic flat-spin all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge: write the SONG OF SALVATION and save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia?"

